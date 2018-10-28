NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
ATP Tour

SA's Anderson downs Nishikori for Vienna title

2018-10-28 17:47
Kevin Anderson (AP)
Vienna - Kevin Anderson won his second title of the season at the Erste Bank Open on Sunday, sealing his place at next month's ATP finals.

The eighth-ranked Anderson defeated Kei Nishikori 6-3, 7-6 (3), handing his opponent his ninth straight defeat in a final.

Anderson, who also won in New York in February, earned a fifth career title but first at a higher-level ATP 500 event. He became the sixth player to qualify for the eight-man, season-ending event in London.

A winner of 11 events, Nishikori hasn't triumphed since winning in Memphis in February 2016.

 

