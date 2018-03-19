NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
ATP Tour

SA wheelchair giant Dlamini dies

2018-03-19 15:15
Bongani Dlamini (Reg Caldecott)
Related Links

Johannesburg - South African wheelchair tennis quad player and coach, Bongani Dlamini, from Umlazi in KwaZulu-Natal has died aged 36 after a short illness.

Dlamini, who was diagnosed with meningitis and tuberculosis three weeks ago, lost his battle at Prince Msiyeni Hospital on Saturday, family member Mduduzi Dlamini confirmed.

The 36-year-old is the second SA wheelchair tennis player to have died from meningitis following the passing of former world No 2 junior Thando Hlatswayo in 2016.

Dlamini represented South Africa in the BNP Paribas World Team Cups in 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2016.

During a 7-year professional career, Dlamini won 13 singles titles and reached a career-high No 14 in the singles rankings in 2014.

Some of his major achievements include scooping the 2015 Bucharest Open in Europe and winning the 2016 EZMED Arizona Open quads singles title in Tucson, United States.

His last tournament was the 2017 Soweto Open staged at the Arthur Ashe Tennis Centre in Soweto where he was a runner-up after losing a hard-fought final against Danny Mohlamonyane in the quad singles event.

Wheelchair Tennis South Africa (WTSA) Manager Karen Losch said, “We have lost another giant, and words simply cannot express how saddened we are by this news about Bongani’s passing.

“He was a talented and determined player. We have special memories to cherish, but this leaves a gaping hole for everyone at WTSA.

“All our thoughts and prayers are with the Dlamini and WTSA family during this tough time, may the soul of our champ rest in eternal peace!”

Details of the funeral were not yet available, but the family confirmed that the tennis ace will be buried in Umzimkhulu, KwaZulu-Natal.

Read more on:    bongani dlamini  |  tennis
NEXT ON SPORT24X

It's a boy for Schweinsteiger, Ivanovic!

2018-03-19 14:32

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Rassie only in charge for 2 years? Aussies to use Philander tweet in Cape Town Bulls prop gets 3-game ban for horror tackle 5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 5 D-Day for Proteas ace Rabada
CT City denies Benni tunnel slap Aussies to use Philander tweet in Cape Town Rassie only in charge for 2 years? Bulls president Wessels calls it quits Semenya eyes 1 500m record in Paarl

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Mark Cavendish in sickening crash
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 