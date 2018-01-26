NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTO TRADER  |  
 
 
ATP Tour

SA sports minister to boycott SA v Israel Davis Cup tie

2018-01-26 11:57
Thulas Nxesi (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Minister of Sport and Recreation Thulas Nxesi plans to boycott the upcoming Davis Cup tie between South Africa and Israel.

The tie is scheduled for next weekend at the Irene Country Club outside Pretoria from February 2-3.

Israel visiting these shores has drawn criticism from various organisations due to the political situation in the country.

Via a press statement released on Friday, Nxesi compared the current political situation in Israel to that of the old Apartheid system in South Africa.

“Our own Human Sciences Research Council, in 2009, produced a report documenting how Israel is practicing Apartheid in the Occupied Palestinian Territories,” Nxesi said.

The sports minister continued: “I myself have experienced Israeli discrimination and occupation when I was denied entry to Palestine in 2012. In response to this and other practices by the Israeli regime against the Palestinians, Archbishop Desmond Tutu and many other notable South Africans, have called on the world to support the Palestinian boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement.”

Tennis South Africa (TSA) indicated that they were planning on going ahead with the tie.

A press statement released by the tennis governing body reads: “The event has evoked a variety of views, from different groups within our society. For this reason, we would like to clarify our position.

“ TSA, along with 200 other countries globally, is an affiliate of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and participates in the Davis Cup - the World Cup of Tennis - on an annual basis. One of the ITF’s key objectives for this competition is to grow the sport of tennis, and to do so without discrimination on the grounds of colour, race, nationality, ethnic or national origin, age, sex or religion.

“ The ITF believes that sport should be used as a unifying element between athletes and nations. The ITF’s flagship competitions, Davis Cup and Fed Cup, were founded on the idea of fostering greater understanding among nations through tennis, a principle that is as valid today as it was over 100 years ago.

“TSA fully supports the guiding principles of both the ITF and the Davis Cup.

“We look forward to a weekend of high quality tennis and wish our team the best of luck as they begin their campaign to try and win promotion to the Davis Cup World Group.”

Nxesi added: “I would actually have loved to attend the Davis Cup but given the concerns that activists and fellow South Africans are raising regarding the presence of an Israeli team I believe that it would not be proper for me to attend.”

Read Nxesi’s full statement below:


Read more on:    atp tour  |  davis cup  |  thulas nxesi  |  tennis
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Federer into Australian Open final after Chung retires

2018-01-26 13:09

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Pollock, Gavaskar criticise Wanderers pitch Federer into Australian Open final after Chung retires Blitzboks off to flying start in Sydney Wanderers wicket 'could be dangerous' Proteas letting it slip as India sense victory
WP Rugby refute ‘malicious claims’ SA sports minister to boycott SA v Israel Davis Cup tie SA coaches show worth at Australian Open SA Rugby to negotiate Blitzbok trio's release Sharks move young giant to tighthead

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

Proteas celebrate Vernon Philander's 50th Test
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 