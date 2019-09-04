Roger Federer Foundation issues statement after 'Match in Africa' ticket chaos

Cape Town - The CEO of the Roger Federer Foundation has issued a statement after thousands of irate tennis fans were left angered on Wednesday after failing to obtain tickets for next February's 'Match in Africa' between two of the sport's greats: Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Tickets to the match scheduled for Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Cape Town Stadium went on sale at 09:00 on the Computicket website as well as at Computicket and Shoprite stores countrywide, with prices ranging from R150 to R1 950.

Purchasers were allowed a maximum of six tickets each, but the vast majority left empty-handed - and fuming.



Computicket confirmed via its Twitter account that it took just over 10 minutes for the tickets to be snapped up by tennis fans.

"Due to high demand, tickets for the much-anticipated Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal 'The Match in Africa for the benefit of the Roger Federer Foundation’ are sold out," the tweet read.

"Tickets sold out in just over 10 minutes. In store tickets that were available, are also sold out."

Later on Wednesday in an official response sent to Sport24, Janine Händel, CEO of the Roger Federer Foundation, said organisers were "overwhelmed by the enthusiastic reaction", while also confirming that "more grandstands" may be added in due course.



The match will also be televised, although there's been no official confirmation to date as to whether SuperSport or SABC - or both - will screen the match.



Statement from the Roger Federer Foundation's CEO, Janine Händel:

“To all the fans out there who have booked - or tried to book - a ticket or a hospitality package this morning for The Match in Africa 6 event taking place in Cape Town next year, we are overwhelmed by the enthusiastic reaction on our ticket sales and we sincerely thank you for the overwhelming support. Lines were opened up by Computicket at 09h00 and within a record time of less than 10 minutes, the tickets were sold. To ensure that everybody has a good view, the event is running with an availability of 48,000 seats. We are considering adding more grandstands. Please keep an eye out for announcements if more tickets are available. Also note that the event will also be televised".