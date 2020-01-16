NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
ATP Tour

On-fire Lloyd Harris reaches semi-finals in Adelaide

2020-01-16 07:13
Lloyd Harris
Lloyd Harris (Getty Images)
Related Links

Herman Mostert - Sport24

Cape Town - Rising South African tennis star Lloyd Harris has reached the semi-finals of the ATP event in Adelaide, Australia.

The 22-year-old upset Spain's world No 30 Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3, 6-3 in their quarter-final clash on Thursday.

Earlier in the week, Harris - who came through qualifying at the ATP 250 event - defeated Chile's world No 36 Christian Garin 7-6 (7/5), 3-6, 6-4 in the first round and Serbia's world No 40 Laslo Djere 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 in the second round.

The semi-final result equals Harris' best-ever showing in an ATP event - he also reached the last-four of the Chengdu Open in China in September last year.

He will next face either Spaniard Albert Ramos Vinolas or American Tommy Paul.

Harris entered the Adelaide event ranked 99th in the ATP rankings, but improved to 91st when the rankings were updated on Monday.

The South African also performed admirably at the ATP Cup last week, losing a tight match 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 3-6 to Serbia's Dusan Lajovic, beating Chile's Nicolas Jarry 6-4, 6-4, before going down to French veteran Gilles Simon 6-2, 2-6, 2-6.

Harris made great strides last year by qualifying for the main draws of all four Grand Slam events.

He also won his first Grand Slam match at the French Open when he defeated Czech qualifier Lukas Rosol 6-1, 4-6, 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 in a five-set classic at Roland Garros.

He achieved a career-high ranking of 82nd in July.

Latest results on day five of the ATP-WTA Adelaide International at Memorial Drive:

Men's singles

Quarter-finals

Lloyd Harris (RSA) bt Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP x4) 6-3, 6-3

Women's singles

Quarter-finals

Dayana Yastremska (UKR) bt Donna Vekic (CRO) 6-4, 6-3

Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x6) bt Simona Halep (ROU x2) 6-4, 6-2

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Nkwe sees Bavuma as future Proteas captain Stormers' emotional goodbye to 'great old lady' of SA rugby Bulls pack won't take backwards step in 2020 - Herbst Steyn at No 10 as Bulls name team for SuperHero clash Stormers prepared to 'win ugly' in 2020
No Proteas in ICC Test, ODI teams of the year Proteas considering Paterson for Test debut in PE Stormers' emotional goodbye to 'great old lady' of SA rugby Hamza seeks balance in bid to make No 3 slot his own Gans to lead Blitzboks to Australasia

Vote

When all is said and done, who of the 'Big 3' in men's tennis ends their career with the most Grand Slams?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 