ATP Tour

'Oh what a night': Federer, Serena pose for selfie

2019-01-02 12:00
Serena Williams. (Supplied)
Cape Town - Roger Federer took the honours in the much-anticipated mixed doubles clash with fellow great Serena Williams at the Hopman Cup in Perth on Tuesday.

Williams described as the "match of her career".

Federer and Williams, who boast 43 Grand Slam singles titles (Williams 23, Federer 20) and more than $200 million in prize money between them, had won their respective singles matches, setting up the mixed doubles showdown.

Federer, along with Swiss partner Belinda Bencic, won the decider under the Fast4 format, 4-2, 4-3 (5/3) against Williams and her American team-mate, Francis Tiafoe.

Federer and Williams, both 37, posed for a selfie post-match, with Federer uploading the images to Twitter, with the caption"Oh what a night".

Read more on:    serena williams  |  roger federer  |  tennis

 

