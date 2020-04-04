Nadal thanks 'class act' Djokovic for Covid-19 contribution

They are fierce rivals on the court, but Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are always happy to put their rivalry aside during a time of need, and the coronavirus is no different.

Djokovic and his wife Jelena had already pledged €1 million towards the fight against Covid-19 in their native Serbia, but that hasn't stopped the world No 1 from also contributing to a Spanish campaign to help those affected by the virus.

World No 2 Nadal and NBA player Pau Gasol are the driving forces behind the fundraising initiative after they challenged their fellow Spanish sports stars to help raise €11 million to fight the coronavirus.

The Iberian country's biggest athletes like Fernando Alonso, Andres Iniesta and Alberto Contador, to name just a few, have all already contributed to the fund.

Djokovic has joined the list of sporting heroes to dig deep into their pocks with Nadal thanking the Serb on social media.

He posted to Twitter:"A huge thanks to @djokernole for the contribution to the #nuestramejorvictoria campaign helping those in need in the fight against Corona Virus. Class act, Hvala Nole!"

- TEAMtalk media