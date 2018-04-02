NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
ATP Tour

Nadal reclaims No 1 spot as Federer slips

2018-04-02 11:53
Rafael Nadal (AP)
Related Links

Paris - Rafael Nadal reclaimed top spot in the men's ATP rankings on Monday a day after Swiss rival Roger Federer crashed out in Miami to American John Isner.

Nadal, who hasn't hit a ball in anger since pulling out of the Australian Open quarter-finals in January, saw Federer take over top spot on February 18.

The Swiss veteran, however, slipped 10 points behind his Spanish rival and into second place after a second round defeat to Isner that saw the towering American leap eight places to ninth thanks to his eventual victory Sunday in the Masters 1000 event.

Isner thus equals his previous best ranking of ninth, reached in April 2012, while beaten finalist Alexander Zverev of Germany moved up one place to fourth.

South Korea's Hyeon Chung meanwhile continued to chip away at the rankings, the 21-year-old breaking into the top 20, to 19th, for the first time in his fledgling career thanks to his quarter-final appearance in Miami.

ATP rankings at April 2(change in ranking in brackets):

1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 8.770 pts (+1)

2. Roger Federer (SUI) 8.670 (-1)

3. Marin Cilic (CRO) 4.985

4. Alexander Zverev (GER) 4.925 (+1)

5. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 4.635 (-1)

6. Juan Martin Del Potro (ARG) 4.470

7. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3.665

8. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 3.390

9. John Isner (USA) 3.125 (+8)

10. David Goffin (BEL) 3.110 (-1)

11. Lucas Pouille (FRA) 2.410 (-1)

12. Pablo Carreno (ESP) 2.395 (+7)

13. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 2.310 (-1)

14. Sam Querrey (USA) 2.265

15. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2.220 (+1)

16. Jack Sock (USA) 2.200 (-5)

17. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2.175 (-2)

18. Tomas Berdych (CZE) 2.140 (-5)

19. Hyeon Chung (KOR) 1.897 (+4)

20. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 1.840 (-2)

Read more on:    atp tour  |  rafael nadal  |  roger federer  |  tennis
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Isner upsets Zverev to win Miami Open

2018-04-02 07:00

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
David Warner's wife: 'It's my fault' for husband's ban Klaasen to replace banned Smith in the IPL Patient Proteas bat Aussies out of Wanderers Test 5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 7 WATCH: Elgar pulls off a stunner to dismiss Paine
Some bloodied Bok noses at Loftus! Manchester City 1 win away from title WRAP: Super Rugby - Week 7 WRAP: English Premiership WRAP: Nedbank Cup

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Steve Smith breaks down in emotional ball-tampering apology
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 