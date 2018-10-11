NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
ATP Tour

Nadal opens tennis academy to Majorca flood victims

2018-10-11 11:43
Rafael Nadal (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - World No 1 Rafael Nadal has helped flood victims in his native Majorca, opening up his tennis academy on the island to the homeless and helping to clear mud and water, according to the BBC website.

Video on Spanish newspaper AS showed the 32-year-old with a broom in hand as he joined the clean-up effort.

"Sad day in Majorca," Nadal said on Twitter.

"My sincere condolences to the relatives of the deceased."

At least 10 people have died in the floods.

Nadal has allowed those needing shelter to stay in his academy which the Spanish superstar opened in 2016.

Nadal is currently sidelined with a knee injury which saw him pull out of his US Open semi-final against Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro last month.

