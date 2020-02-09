NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
ATP Tour

Nadal hails Match in Africa as 'lifetime experience'

2020-02-09 12:34
Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal (Getty Images)
Cape Town - Rafael Nadal has described his participation in the hugely successful Match in Africa with long-time rival Roger Federer as the experience of a lifetime.

The duo took their storied history to South Africa with them for the fundraising event, which attracted a record crowd of over 50,000 and raised $3.5million for the Roger Federer Foundation.

It was Federer's first ever match in South Africa, the country of his mother's birth, so it ensured a special atmosphere that Nadal will certainly not be forgetting any time soon.

"We tried our best as always," Nadal said after the match, which he lost. "The energy has been fantastic.

"I don't think we can describe our feelings. It has been a lifetime experience playing in front of such an amazing crowd in an amazing stadium.

"It is not my first time playing in South Africa, I played here when I was a kid.

"But it is my first time as a professional player. I want to say well done to Roger and all of his family. The organisation of this event has been just fantastic.

"It has been a big pleasure to be a part of it."

