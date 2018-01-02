Murray pulls out of Brisbane tournament

Brisbane - Former world number one Andy Murray has withdrawn
from the season-opening Brisbane International in a major setback to his
Australian Open preparations.
Murray suffered a right hip injury in 2017 and has not
played on the ATP tour since losing a tough five-setter to American Sam Querrey
in the quarter-finals at Wimbledon.
He said on Sunday he felt in great shape at the start of the
new season and said he was confident he would play in Brisbane.
However, on Tuesday he announced he had withdrawn from the
tournament.
Murray joins top seed and world number one Rafael Nadal, who
withdrew from the tournament late last week, on the sidelines.