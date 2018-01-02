NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
ATP Tour

Murray pulls out of Brisbane tournament

2018-01-02 10:22
Andy Murray (Getty)
Brisbane - Former world number one Andy Murray has withdrawn from the season-opening Brisbane International in a major setback to his Australian Open preparations.

Murray suffered a right hip injury in 2017 and has not played on the ATP tour since losing a tough five-setter to American Sam Querrey in the quarter-finals at Wimbledon. 

He said on Sunday he felt in great shape at the start of the new season and said he was confident he would play in Brisbane. 

However, on Tuesday he announced he had withdrawn from the tournament. 

Murray joins top seed and world number one Rafael Nadal, who withdrew from the tournament late last week, on the sidelines.

Fitness scare for Muguruza as Brisbane proves too hot

2018-01-02 07:29

