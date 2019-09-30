NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
ATP Tour

Lloyd Harris back into ATP Tour's top 100

2019-09-30 10:24
Lloyd Harris (Getty Images)
Lloyd Harris (Getty Images)
Related Links

Herman Mostert - Sport24

Cape Town - Rising South African tennis star Lloyd Harris is back into the world's top 100 following an impressive showing at the Chengdu Open in China at the weekend.

The 22-year-old reached the semi-finals of an ATP Tour event for the first time, before losing to Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik in two tight sets, 7-6 (8/6), 6-4.

The last-four feat enabled Harris to move up 12 spots to No 99 in the latest ATP Tour rankings.

The Capetonian will be chuffed with his efforts in China - he lost in qualifying but entered the main draw as a "lucky loser" for the ATP 250 event.

Harris then beat Hungary's Marton Fucsovics (4-6, 6-4, 6-2), fifth-seeded Serbian Dusan Lajovic (6-3, 6-3) and Portugal's Joao Sousa (6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-4) to reach the last four.

The South African has made great strides this year by qualifying for the main draws of all four Grand Slam events.

He also won his first Grand Slam match at the French Open when he defeated Czech qualifier Lukas Rosol 6-1, 4-6, 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 in a five-set classic at Roland Garros.

He achieved a career-high ranking of 82nd in July.

This week Harris will play in the Japan Open where he faces Australia's Alex de Minaur, the current world No 25 and a champion in Zhuhai last weekend.

Read more on:    atp tour  |  herman mostert  |  lloyd harris  |  tennis

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Referees 'spooked' fumes Cheika after Welsh setback Aussie 'Super Pooper' left feeling blue after Wales loss Sexton: Japan loss could be 'blessing in disguise' Springbok win over Namibia: 5 points to ponder Easier ‘quarters’ route for Boks? Whoa, there!
Markram cards ton in Proteas' Indian warm-up Krige: Hype around 2019 Boks is justified Rugby World Cup: Players paying high price for high tackles Wallabies won't appeal Hodge ban over high tackle Stade Francais tear up SA lock's contract

Vote

When all is said and done, who of the 'Big 3' in men's tennis ends their career with the most Grand Slams?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | Djokovic answers the web's most searched questions
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 