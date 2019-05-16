NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Kyrgios launches scathing attack on Nadal, Djokovic

2019-05-16 11:16
Nick Kyrgios
Nick Kyrgios (AP)
Cape Town - Controversial Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios has launched a scathing attack on the world's top two men's players, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

Speaking to tennis writer Ben Rothenberg on the No Challenges Remaining podcast, the world No 36 said Djokovic has a "sick obsession" while he described Nadal as "super salty".

"When he wins, it's fine. He won't say anything bad, he’ll credit the opponent, 'He was a great player'. But as soon as I beat him, it’s just like, 'He has no respect for me, my fans and no respect to the game'," Kyrgios said of Nadal.

After losing to Kyrgios at the Mexican Open in March, Nadal accused the Australian of "lacking respect for the public, the opponent and himself".

Kyrgios, 24, described Djokovic as "an unbelievable player" and "a champion of the sport", but said the world No 1 was too desperate to be admired like Swiss great Roger Federer.

"I just feel like he has a sick obsession with wanting to be liked. He just wants to be like Roger," he said.

"For me personally - I don't care right now, I've come this far - I feel like he just wants to be liked so much that I just can't stand him.

"This whole celebration thing that he does after matches, it's like so cringeworthy. It's very cringeworthy."

Kyrgios also hit out at Nadal's uncle Toni, calling him an "idiot".

"And then uncle Toni came out saying, 'He lacks education'. I’m like, 'Bra (brother), I did 12 years at school, you idiot. I'm very educated. I understand that you're upset I beat your family again'."

Kyrgios has a 2-0 win-loss ATP Tour record against Djokovic, while he is level at 3-all against Nadal.

 

