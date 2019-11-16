NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Kevin Anderson, Lloyd Harris to square off in Soweto

2019-11-16 09:53
Kevin Anderson
Kevin Anderson (AP)
Herman Mostert - Sport24

Cape Town - South African tennis stars Kevin Anderson and Lloyd Harris will square off in an exhibition match in Soweto next year.

The match will be part of Tennis South Africa's Rising Stars initiative and will take place at the Arthur Ashe Tennis Centre in Soweto in February (exact date to be confirmed).

It will be the first time that Anderson features in a tennis match in South Africa since he won the now-defunct SA Open in Johannesburg in 2011.

That was the first of six ATP titles won by Anderson, who made headlines in recent years with runs to the US Open (2017) and Wimbledon (2018) finals.

Anderson, 33, is currently ranked No 92 on the ATP Tour rankings after an injury-plagued season. He reached a career-high of No 5 in the world following his run to the Wimbledon final where he lost to Serbia's Novak Djokovic.

Anderson posted a video on social media sharing his excitement at coming to play in South Africa:

Harris, 22, has made great strides this year by qualifying for the main draws of all four Grand Slam events.

The youngster also won his first Grand Slam match at the French Open when he defeated Czech qualifier Lukas Rosol 6-1, 4-6, 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 in a five-set classic at Roland Garros.

He achieved a career-high ranking of 82nd in July and is currently ranked at No 101.

 

