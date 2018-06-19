NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
ATP Tour

Golf legend helps Anderson prepare for grass swing

2018-06-19 08:21
Kevin Anderson (Getty Images)
Related Links

Herman Mostert - Sport24

Cape Town - South African tennis star Kevin Anderson will start his grass court campaign at London’s Queen's Club Championships on Tuesday.

Anderson is seeded third for the event, with Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov (2nd) and Croatia’s Marin Cilic (1st) the top seeds.

Several of the world’s best players will feature this year at Queen’s, including multiple Grand Slam winners Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka.

Anderson will face unseeded Argentine Leonardo Mayer is his first-round match on Tuesday.

The South African holds a 4-1 head-to-head ATP win-record over Mayer and won their only encounter on grass - in straights sets at Wimbledon in 2015.

Anderson will head into the grass season with confidence, having reached the last 16 at the French Open earlier this month.

He had a great chance of making the quarter-finals for the first time at Roland Garros but surrendered a two-set advantage to Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman.

Following his clay campaign, Anderson headed back to America where he prepared for the grass season at the home of legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus.

Nicklaus is known to be an avid tennis fan and has a grass court at his home in Jupiter, Florida. The 18-time major winner often allows top tennis players to practice at the facility.

Anderson, the current world No 8, will be looking to make an impression at Queen’s - the traditional warm-up tournament for Wimbledon.

The 32-year-old equalled his best Wimbledon performance last year when he made the last 16, before losing a five-set thriller to America’s Sam Querrey.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Federer needs Halle title to stay No 1

2018-06-18 21:07

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Ashwin no-show shock as SuperSport probe submitted Boks jump 2 spots in rankings - but not to 3rd England's Bloem defeat marred by post-Test row with fans 5 talking points: Springboks v England, 2nd Test Newlands set to host its final Test
SA duo fume at USGA over Shinnecock course Tahir rested from Proteas ODI squad Burmester 'disappointed' with US Open finish WATCH: Beast shows off his dance moves! Newlands set to host its final Test

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

8 years ago: Tshabalala's sensational 2010 SWC opener
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 