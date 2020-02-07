Federer's unbelievable Match for Africa record - he's never lost!

Cape Town - Tennis great Roger Federer will put his undefeated Match for Africa record on the line against rival Rafael Nadal at the Cape Town Stadium on Friday.

The Swiss ace and his long-time Spanish foe will square off in the latest Match for Africa series clash, the sixth instalment of exhibition matches to help generate funds for the Roger Federer Foundation.

To date the foundation has raised over $52 million to fund schooling, transport and food for children in Africa.

At the very first match in December 2010, Federer beat Nadal 4–6, 6–3, 6–3 in Zurich, Switzerland.

Four years later, in December 2014, the second clash took place, once again at a sold out Hallenstadion in Zurich, where Federer triumphed over compatriot Stan Wawrinka 7–6 (7/4), 6–4.

At the third match in April 2017, Federer beat then world No 1 Andy Murray 6–3, 7–6 (8/6), also in Zurich.

Later that same month, Match for Africa 4 took place in Seattle where Federer proved too strong for American home favourite John Isner, winning 6–4, 7–6 (9/7).

That event also saw the introduction of a celebrity doubles match where Federer teamed up with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates to beat Isner and Pearl Jam lead guitarist Mike McCready 6-4 in a one-set showdown.

Marketed as "Match for Africa 5: Silicon Valley" was the fifth exhibition event to raise money for the Roger Federer Foundation. The matches were played in March 2018 in San Jose. The doubles clash was once again contested between Federer and Gates, this time against Jack Sock and Savannah Guthrie of NBC News. The Federer/Gates combo were victorious 6-3. The singles match that followed - between Federer and Sock - saw Federer claim victory 7-6 (11/9), 6-4.

Which brings us to Match for Africa 6 at the Cape Town Stadium where Federer will put his unbeaten singles - and doubles - win streak on the line.

Federer will team up with Gates for a third time when #Gateserer - as they've dubbed themselves - take on Nadal and South African comedian and The Daily Show host, Trevor Noah, at 19:30.

That match will be followed by the Federer v Nadal clash at 20:30.

Both matches will be screened live on SuperSport 1.

Eagle-eyed tennis fans will notice that only once (the very first) has a best-of-3 sets Match for Africa clash in fact gone the distance.

In addition to a much-anticipated evening of top-class tennis, organisers are hoping to fit as many as 50 000 fans into the stadium which will break the world attendance record for a tennis match.

The current record was set in November 2019 when Federer defeated Germany's Alexander Zverev in a bullring in Mexico City in front of 42 517 fans.

