Federer v Nadal 'Match in Africa' tickets sell out in 10 minutes!

Cape Town - South African tennis fans were left irate on Wednesday morning when tickets to next February's exhibition 'Match in Africa' between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal were reportedly sold out in just 10 minutes.

The tickets, which ranged in price from R150 to R1 950, were on sale online on the Computicket website as well as at Computicket and Shoprite stores countrywide.

Purchasers were allowed a maximum of six tickets each, but the vast majority left empty-handed - and fuming.



Computicket confirmed via its Twitter account that it took just over 10 minutes for the tickets to be snapped up by tennis fans.

"Due to high demand, tickets for the much-anticipated Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal 'The Match in Africa for the benefit of the Roger Federer Foundation’ are sold out," the tweet read.

"Tickets sold out in just over 10 minutes. In store tickets that were available, are also sold out."

The match will take place on Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Cape Town Stadium.