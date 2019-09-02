NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Federer v Nadal 'Match in Africa' tickets on sale on Wednesday

2019-09-02 12:02
Roger Federer v Rafael Nadal (Getty Images)
Garrin Lambley - Sport24

Cape Town - Tickets for the much-anticipated Roger Federer v Rafael Nadal 'Match in Africa' will go on sale at 09:00 on Wednesday, September 4 via Computicket.

The match, to be played at the Cape Town Stadium on Friday, February 7, 2020, will help raise funds for the Roger Federer Foundation's educational programmes in Africa.

Tickets will start at R150 and go up to R1 950 for courtside seats.

Tickets are limited to six per person.

"This Match in Africa is a dream come true," said Federer.

"I will play in my mother's home country against my toughest rival and friend Rafa Nadal."

Nadal added: "Roger and I have shared so many magical moments on and off the court.

"Travelling with him to Cape Town and playing for the benefit of children is something I am very excited about. It will be my first time in the region with Roger as a tour guide - that will be fun."

Organisers have confirmed that there will also be a celebrity curtain-raiser match, but stopped short of confirming those participants.

It was earlier reported that billionaire American Microsoft founder Bill Gates would team up with Federer in a doubles match to take on Nadal and South African comedian Trevor Noah.

