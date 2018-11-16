NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
ATP Tour

Federer gains revenge over Anderson

2018-11-16 06:26
Roger Federer
Roger Federer (AP)
Related Links

London - Roger Federer gained sweet revenge over Kevin Anderson at the ATP Finals on Thursday but is putting thoughts of his 100th title to the back of his mind after both players reached the last four.

The Swiss broke the giant South African's serve four times in a comprehensive 6-4, 6-3 victory at London's O2 Arena even though Anderson had not faced a single break point in his two earlier round-robin victories.

Second seed Federer suffered a painful loss at the hands of Anderson in the Wimbledon quarter-finals this year after leading by two sets, his only defeat against him in five meetings before Thursday's clash.

The six-time champion started the week with an uncharacteristically ragged display in a straight-sets defeat by Kei Nishikori but has beaten Dominic Thiem and Anderson in straight sets and is looking more like his old self as the tournament progresses.

The victory over fourth-seed Anderson in the Lleyton Hewitt Group takes Federer through to the semi-finals for the 15th time in 16 attempts at the season-ending finale and means he will likely avoid a meeting in the last four against in-form Novak Djokovic.

Federer topped the group, with Anderson also advancing as the group runner-up.

"I'm happy that this is another week like this," said Federer. "Didn't look like it maybe 72 hours ago. But I was able to come back and play good tennis.

"Personally I'm still not thinking of the number 100. I won't let that get in my head, make me go crazy because it should be something I'm excited about and not something I should feel extra pressure.

"As long as I think Novak is in the draw anyhow, he's playing so good again, it's never going to be easy."

The first set was a topsy-turvy affair, with both players quickly into their groove on serve before a succession of breaks.

Federer, buoyed by his customary vocal support, broke to lead 4-3, only to lose his momentum immediately as Anderson levelled.

The Swiss broke the South African in the next game, sealing the break with a crisp backhand volley at the net but was immediately in trouble at 0-40 on his own serve before winning five successive points to take the set.

The second set went with serve until the seventh game, when Federer produced an immaculate sliced backhand that landed on the line to earn a break.

Now playing with freedom, the 37-year-old broke again to seal the victory and guarantee that he tops the group.

Earlier, Dominic Thiem beat Nishikori 6-1, 6-4 but both players will exit at the round-robin stage.

Top seed Djokovic is already through to the semi-finals after beating Alexander Zverev in the Guga Kuerten Group on Wednesday, with Zverev, Marin Cilic and John Isner battling for the other semi-final berth.

The world number one, aiming for a sixth ATP Finals title to pull level with Federer, plays Cilic on Friday while Zverev takes on Isner.

Results on the fifth day of the ATP Finals at London's O2 Arena on Thursday (x denotes seeding):

Singles

Lleyton Hewitt Group

Dominic Thiem (AUT x6) bt Kei Nishikori (JPN x7) 6-1, 6-4

Roger Federer (SUI x2) bt Kevin Anderson (RSA x4) 6-4, 6-3

Doubles

Llodra/Santoro Group

Jamie Murray/Bruno Soares (GBR/BRA x4) bt Henri Kontinen/John Peers (FIN/AUS x9) 3-6, 7-6 (7/3), 10-3

Juan Sebastian Cabal/Robert Farah (COL/COL x2) bt Raven Klaasen/Michael Venus (RSA/NZL x6) 6-3, 7-6 (7/5)

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Thiem keeps ATP Finals hopes alive with Nishikori win

2018-11-15 18:34

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
RG set for Bok starting role at Murrayfield Rassie hands Papier first Bok start Position changes not an issue for Pieter-Steph Former Blue Bulls coach sacked by Welsh PRO14 side Townsend: Beating Boks would be bigger than beating England
Bulls confirm Rassie will help pick new Super Rugby coach Baxter nearly settled on Bafana starting line-up Bookies make Boks favourites to beat Scotland WATCH: CSA boss Moroe on SABC's readiness to broadcast MSL History shows Springbok dominance in Scotland

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Allardyce calls losing England job 'a dark moment' in his life
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 