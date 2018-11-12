NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
ATP Tour

Federer crashes to Nishikori in ATP Finals opener

2018-11-12 06:33
Kei Nishikori (Getty)
Related Links

London - Roger Federer suffered a shock straight-sets defeat to Kei Nishikori at the ATP Finals on Sunday, severely denting his bid for the 100th title of his illustrious career.

The Swiss, who has won the season-ending event a record six times, produced an uncharacteristically error-prone and fractious display in the round-robin match as the Japanese seventh seed prevailed 7-6 (7/4), 6-3.

The result means Federer is now in danger of failing to qualify for the semi-finals for just the second time in 16 appearances at the event.

"I felt we both struggled, you know, throughout the first set," he said. "You could tell it was sort of a first round. I had my chances maybe a bit more than he did.

"Then I started to feel better in the second set. I think we both did. The level went up. Unfortunately I couldn't keep the lead that I got early. That was important, I think, at the end. That was the key of the match."

Federer, 37, has beaten Nishikori in Shanghai and Paris in recent weeks but despite having the backing of a full house at the O2 Arena, he never really settled into a groove.

The normally cool Swiss was warned by the umpire for ball abuse in the 12th game after Nishikori produced a staggering backhand winner down the line.

The Swiss great made 20 unforced errors in the first set and Nishikori capitalised, forcing a tie-break in which he raced to a 6/1 lead before sealing it 7/4.

Federer, showing real urgency, broke Nishikori immediately at the start of the second set but it proved a false dawn as he lost his own serve immediately.

Nishikori broke again in the sixth game and kept his nerve, serving out for victory.

"I lost to him twice in the last two months so I played more aggressively and things started working, especially in the second set. There were some lucky points but I played well today," said Nishikori.

Overall the statistics made grim reading for Federer, who made a total of 34 unforced errors against 19 winners.

Federer denied that cutting back on his schedule increased the pressure on him to do well at the tournaments he did play.

"I don't think, per se, I'm playing worse because of it," he said. "I think I've had that pressure, not going out early, most of my career."

The ATP Finals is contested by the eight players who have accumulated the most ranking points over the season separated into two groups, with the best four players reaching the knockout semi-finals stage.

Earlier, Kevin Anderson made an impressive ATP Finals debut in the same Lleyton Hewitt group, beating Dominic Thiem 6-3, 7-6 (12/10).

The Wimbledon finalist, who stands at 2.03m tall dominated the early exchanges and secured the crucial break in the fourth game.

Thiem tightened up his game in the second set and forced a tie-break, but Anderson saved two set points and converted his fourth match point.

"I definitely felt a little bit nervous," said Anderson. "But I was able to settle very quickly and find a really good rhythm, taking care of my serve games nicely, created quite a few opportunities on his serve."

World number one Novak Djokovic, who heads the Guga Kuerten group, will be in action on Monday against John Isner while Alexander Zverev takes on Marin Cilic.

Results from the first day of the ATP Finals at London's O2 Arena on Sunday (x denotes seeding):

Singles

Lleyton Hewitt group

Kevin Anderson (RSA x4) bt Dominic Thiem (AUT x6) 6-3, 7-6 (12/10)

Kei Nishikori (JPN x7) bt Roger Federer (SUI x2) 7-6 (7/4), 6-3

Doubles

Llodra/Santoro group

Jamie Murray/Bruno Soares (GBR/BRA x4) bt Raven Klaasen/Michael Venus (RSA/NZL x6) 7-6 (7/5), 4-6,10-5

Juan Sebastian Cabal/Robert Farah (COL/COL x2) bt Nikola Mektic/Alexander Peya (CRO/AUT x7) 6-3, 6-4

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Anderson getting ‘comfortable’ with tennis’ big stage

2018-11-11 21:56

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Kaplan: TMO call against England was incorrect 'There's something loose between my legs': Vettel in radio shock Bok ratings: Saved by mid-match switches! Boks bury France after the hooter in Paris thriller As it happened: France 26-29 Springboks
Series win: Proteas’ shape now set in stone? Anderson getting ‘comfortable’ with tennis’ big stage Kolisi: 'We kept on fighting' Man City outclass United in derby Hamilton wins nail-biting Brazilian GP

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Stone attempts 500-ball hole-in-one challenge
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 