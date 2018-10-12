Djokovic outguns Anderson in Shanghai

Shanghai - Novak Djokovic will face Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals of the
Shanghai Masters after the 14-time Grand Slam champion beat Kevin
Anderson 7-6 (7/1), 6-3 on Friday.
Djokovic saved set point in the
opener before taking control of the tie-break and the second set to
dump out the South African seventh seed in efficient fashion.
The
31-year-old from Serbia is in sparkling form, winning Wimbledon, the
Cincinnati Masters and US Open in recent months, after having elbow
surgery in February.
The second seed is homing in on injured Rafael Nadal's year-end number one ranking.
Djokovic will meet Zverev on Saturday after the rising star defeated Kyle Edmund to reach his first Shanghai Masters semi-final.
The
fourth seed's 6-4, 6-4 victory over the 11th-seeded Briton also seals
his place in the season-ending ATP Finals in London next month, which
bring together the top eight men.
Shanghai top seed and defending champion Roger Federer plays Kei Nishikori in the quarter-finals later on Friday.
The
top four players in the world - Nadal, Federer, Djokovic and Juan
Martin del Potro - had already qualified for London. Zverev is ranked
fifth.