Djokovic, Murray pick the 'perfect tennis player'

Tennis stars Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray have listed attributes of players that they feel would translate to the "perfect tennis player".
Seven vital elements of the game were used which include: serve, return, forehand, backhand, volley, mental and physical.
They were asked to pick current active players to suit the above-mentioned elements, without including themselves.
Djokovic, the world No 1 and holder of 17 Grand Slam titles, picked the following players (he included Murray twice):
Serve: John Isner/Nick Kyrgios
Return: Andy Murray
Forehand: Juan Martin del Potro
Backhand: Andy Murray
Volley: Roger Federer
Mental: Rafael Nadal
Physical: Dominic Thiem, David Ferrer
Murray, a winner of three Grand Slam titles, picked Djokovic no fewer than three times in his list:
Serve: John Isner/Nick Kyrgios
Return: Novak Djokovic
Forehand: Rafael Nadal
Backhand: Novak Djokovic
Volley: Roger Federer
Mental: Rafael Nadal
Physical: Novak Djokovic
Both the Serb and Brit's selections will no doubt make a potent, and probably as close as you can get to invincible, tennis player.
Djokovic and Murray explained their answers via a chat on social media: