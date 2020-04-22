Djokovic, Murray pick the 'perfect tennis player'

Tennis stars Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray have listed attributes of players that they feel would translate to the "perfect tennis player".

Seven vital elements of the game were used which include: serve, return, forehand, backhand, volley, mental and physical.

They were asked to pick current active players to suit the above-mentioned elements, without including themselves.

Djokovic, the world No 1 and holder of 17 Grand Slam titles, picked the following players (he included Murray twice):

Serve: John Isner/Nick Kyrgios



Return: Andy Murray



Forehand: Juan Martin del Potro



Backhand: Andy Murray



Volley: Roger Federer



Mental: Rafael Nadal



Physical: Dominic Thiem, David Ferrer



Murray, a winner of three Grand Slam titles, picked Djokovic no fewer than three times in his list:

Serve: John Isner/Nick Kyrgios



Return: Novak Djokovic



Forehand: Rafael Nadal



Backhand: Novak Djokovic



Volley: Roger Federer



Mental: Rafael Nadal



Physical: Novak Djokovic

Both the Serb and Brit's selections will no doubt make a potent, and probably as close as you can get to invincible, tennis player.

Not too bad ??@DjokerNole & @andy_murray made their picks!



How would you build your perfect player? ?? pic.twitter.com/T3qc4cdpzu — ATP Tour (@atptour) April 18, 2020