Djokovic, Murray pick the 'perfect tennis player'

2020-04-22 19:48
Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray
Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray (Getty Images)
Tennis stars Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray have listed attributes of players that they feel would translate to the "perfect tennis player".

Seven vital elements of the game were used which include: serve, return, forehand, backhand, volley, mental and physical.

They were asked to pick current active players to suit the above-mentioned elements, without including themselves.

Djokovic, the world No 1 and holder of 17 Grand Slam titles, picked the following players (he included Murray twice):

Serve: John Isner/Nick Kyrgios

Return: Andy Murray

Forehand: Juan Martin del Potro

Backhand: Andy Murray

Volley: Roger Federer

Mental: Rafael Nadal

Physical: Dominic Thiem, David Ferrer

Murray, a winner of three Grand Slam titles, picked Djokovic no fewer than three times in his list:

Serve: John Isner/Nick Kyrgios

Return: Novak Djokovic

Forehand: Rafael Nadal

Backhand: Novak Djokovic

Volley: Roger Federer

Mental: Rafael Nadal

Physical: Novak Djokovic

Both the Serb and Brit's selections will no doubt make a potent, and probably as close as you can get to invincible, tennis player.

Djokovic and Murray explained their answers via a chat on social media:

