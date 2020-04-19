NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
ATP Tour

Djokovic has a plan to help players financially hit by Covid-19

2020-04-19 12:11
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic (AFP)
Related Links

Novak Djokovic has come together with rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal to form a plan to financially support lower-ranked players hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Tennis has been suspend since the second week of March and, as yet, there are no concrete plans to resume as the coronavirus crisis continues to grip the world.

Higher-ranked players are generally okay due to past earnings in the sport, but fears have been raised over the future of players ranked outside of the top 100 who are a far more modest living from tennis.

Novak Djokovic has made a pledge to them that support is coming – and it's coming from the top.

"I spoke to Roger and Rafa a few days ago and we had a conversation about the near future of tennis, [about] how we can contribute to help lower-ranked guys who are obviously struggling the most," Djokovic revealed in a live webchat with Stan Wawrinka.

"A majority of players ranked between 250 to 700 or 1,000 don't have federation support or sponsors and are independent and left alone.

"Players hopefully will contribute collectively to the relief fund that the ATP [and others] will distribute using models and criteria.

"You want to avoid giving money to a player who fits into this category (low ranking) but does not need the money compared to someone else…hopefully between $3-4.5m (£2.4m to £3.6m) will be distributed to lower-ranked players.

"If we don't have any events [in 2020], maybe next year's Australian Open prize money can be contributed to the fund."

Djokovic has already made two sizeable personal donations to healthcare systems attempting to fight the pandemic, one in his native Serbia and one in Italy.

He, though, also wants to make sure that his sport and the community within it is not overlooked.

I'm glad the tennis eco-system is coming together. Everyone realises the base of tennis.

"These guys ranked 250 onwards are the ones making the future of tennis.

"We have to show them they're not forgotten."

- TEAMtalk media

Read more on:    atp tour  |  novak djokovic  |  tennis  |  lockdown  |  coronavirus

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
WATCH | Danie Gerber, daughter share news of incredible Covid-19 recovery Five former Springboks recover from Covid-19 ON OFFER | Jonah Lomu's shorts ripped by Henry Honiball for R5.6m! How the Springboks are preparing for rugby's return Biff on Kolpaks: We want them back but it's their decision
New SA cricket boss Smith rules De Kock out of Test captaincy OPINION | How the PSL could resume amid the coronavirus pandemic Coronavirus | Cash-strapped SAFA's plea for help World Rugby chief fears 2020 international season 'could be over' Covid-19 lockdown | What SA Rugby's most experienced referee has been up to

Vote

When all is said and done, who of the 'Big 3' in men's tennis ends their career with the most Grand Slams?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2019/20 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 