NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
ATP Tour

Djokovic backs 'legend' Nadal to return from injury again

2019-01-03 06:57
Rafael Nadal (Getty)
Related Links

Doha - Novak Djokovic said that sport needed "legend" Rafael Nadal to make another comeback after it was announced on Wednesday that the injury-plagued Spaniard had withdrawn from his season-opening tournament in Brisbane. 

Nadal said that he would not play in Brisbane because of a left thigh strain, prompting yet more fears over the 32-year-old's long term future in tennis. 

Nadal, who claimed his 17th Grand Slam title at Roland Garros last year, has not played a competitive match since September. 

He also lost the world number one ranking to Djokovic, whose battles with the Spaniard are one of modern sport's greatest rivalries. 

"He has done the comebacks for so many times in his career that you always believe that he can do it again," said Djokovic after reaching the Qatar Open quarter-finals on Wednesday. 

"He has a very physical style of tennis which obviously is putting a lot of load and pressure on his joints, on his knees. 

"Sport needs Rafa, no question about it. He is one of the greatest legends of all time and we want to see him play." 

Djokovic and Nadal have met in the finals of all four of the Grand Slams and 52 times in total. 

Among their most memorable matches was the 2012 Australian Open final, lasting almost six hours and won by the Serb. 

A 2013 French Open semi-final was dubbed the greatest ever match on clay and last year battled again for more than five hours in a Wimbledon semi-final. 

They first met in on court in Paris in 2006 when, ironically, Nadal was declared the winner after Djokovic had to retire during the match with injury. 

Nadal, the current world number two, has not played a main tour event since a knee problem forced him to retire during his US Open semi-final against Juan Martin del Potro in September last year. 

The 32-year-old had surgery on his ankle in November and only resumed training three weeks ago. 

Nadal said doctors were confident he would be fit to play at the Australian Open which starts on January 14. 

"They say that it's a very small thing, but it can become a big thing, because a strain in the muscle is dangerous," he said.

Read more on:    novak djokovic  |  rafael nadal  |  tennis

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Olivier to play Newlands Test as Faf ponders selection The sacrifice that comes with batting for the Proteas Proteas' Newlands record spells trouble for Pakistan 'Enforcer' Olivier has got Pakistan talking Solskjaer reveals details of Fergie's Carrington visit
Olivier: My wife is my inspiration on the field South Africa's Sabbatini makes switch - to Slovakia! 'The Match' back in 2019 after Tiger, Phil sign new deal Dale Steyn thanks family, friends, fans for well wishes Frenchman sets sail across Atlantic - in a barrel!

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: ATP stars try to spell competitors names
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 