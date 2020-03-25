Coronavirus | Federer donates 1 million Swiss francs

Swiss tennis superstar Roger Federer has donated one million Swiss francs for vulnerable families in his home country in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion took to social media on Wednesday to say he had made the decision along with his wife Mirka.

"These are challenging times for everyone and nobody should be left behind. Mirka and I have personally decided to donate one million Swiss Francs for the most vulnerable families in Switzerland. Our contribution is just a start. We hope that others might join in supporting more families in need. Together we can overcome this crisis! Stay healthy!," Federer wrote on Twitter.



One million Swiss francs equates to roughly R17.7 million.

The professional tennis season is currently suspended until 7 June as the world battles the outbreak of the coronavirus.