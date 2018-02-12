Anderson top seed at ATP's New York Open

Cape Town - South African tennis star Kevin Anderson is the top seed at this week’s New York Open in Long Island.

The ATP 250-level indoor hard-court tournament was previously called the Memphis Open, but has relocated to Long Island in 2018, ensuring the continuation of one of the ATP World Tour’s longest-running tournaments in the United States.

Anderson, the current world No 11, heads a field which includes Americans Sam Querrey and John Isner as second and third seeds respectively.

Japan’s Kei Nishikori, a former world No 4, is the fifth seed having recently made his return from a long injury layoff.

Anderson, meanwhile, will have a bye in the first round and in his first match the South African No 1 will face either America's Mackenzie McDonald or a qualifier.