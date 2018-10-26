NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
ATP Tour

Anderson through to Vienna semis after Coric retires

2018-10-26 19:56
Kevin Anderson
Kevin Anderson (AP)
Cape Town - Second seed and world No 8 Kevin Anderson has advanced through to the semi-finals of the Vienna Open on Friday.

Anderson was on a roll leading 6-7, 2-1, however Croatia's Borna Coric retired due to injury in their quarter-final encounter in Austria.

Anderson took to Twitter to wish Coric well, writing: "Get well soon @borna_coric. Hope you can recover quickly to end the year strong."

The 32-year-old South African will face either Fernando Verdasco or Gael Monfils in the semis.

Anderson progressed through to the quarter-finals without entering the court as opponent Jurgen Melzer withdrew due to injury.

READ: SA tennis ace qualifies for year-end ATP Finals

Anderson is trying to make his debut at the prestigious ATP Tour Finals to be held in London between November 11 and 18.

The tall South African is in seventh place in the ATP Race To London, with 3 765 points, 105 behind sixth-placed Croatia's Marin Cilic (3 870).

The top eight in the race on November 5 will qualify for the year-end showpiece.

Read more on:    atp tour  |  kevin anderson  |  tennis
