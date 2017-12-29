NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
ATP Tour

Anderson sinks Thiem to reach Abu Dhabi final

2017-12-29 17:46
Kevin Anderson (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - South Africa's Kevin Anderson has advanced to the final of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Anderson defeated world No 5 Dominic Thiem of Austria in straight sets 7-6 (8/6), 6-4 in their semi-final at the International Tennis Stadium at Zayed Sports City.

Thiem received a bye into the semi-finals, while Anderson had to overcome Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta to progress.

The world No 14-ranked South African will now face Spain's Roberto Bautista-Agut in the final on Saturday after the late withdrawal of former world No 1 Novak Djokovic.

Djokovic was scheduled to play Bautista-Agut in the second semi-final of the exhibition tournament, however he pulled out due to elbow pain.

Results of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition event in Abu Dhabi on Friday:

Andrey Rublev (RUS) bt Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 6-4, 6-2

Kevin Anderson (RSA) bt Dominic Thiem (AUT) 7-6 (8-6), 6-4

Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) bt Andy Murray (SCO) 6-2 (1 set match)

Read more on:    atp tour  |  kevin anderson  |  tennis
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Djokovic pulls out of Abu Dhabi comeback

2017-12-29 13:49

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
India's Dhawan fumes at airline after SA trip KP ranting his way into the New Year Cook completes rare feat of endurance at Ashes Chris Morris added to Proteas Test squad Big Morne: Is this the time of his life?
Boks need an overseas coach - Kempson SA Rugby gets R330m 2023 RWC 'consolation' GALLERY: 2017 sporting year in review Venus cleared in fatal Florida crash - report Shock as United dumped out of League Cup

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: 'Bad Santa' causes chaos at Ladies Euro Tour event
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 