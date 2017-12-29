Anderson sinks Thiem to reach Abu Dhabi final

Cape Town - South Africa's Kevin Anderson has advanced to the final of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Anderson defeated world No 5 Dominic Thiem of Austria in straight sets 7-6 (8/6), 6-4 in their semi-final at the International Tennis Stadium at Zayed Sports City.



Thiem received a bye into the semi-finals, while Anderson had to overcome Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta to progress.

The world No 14-ranked South African will now face Spain's Roberto Bautista-Agut in the final on Saturday after the late withdrawal of former world No 1 Novak Djokovic.

Djokovic was scheduled to play Bautista-Agut in the second semi-final of the exhibition tournament, however he pulled out due to elbow pain.

Results of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition event in Abu Dhabi on Friday:

Andrey Rublev (RUS) bt Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 6-4, 6-2

Kevin Anderson (RSA) bt Dominic Thiem (AUT) 7-6 (8-6), 6-4

Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) bt Andy Murray (SCO) 6-2 (1 set match)