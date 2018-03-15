NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
ATP Tour

Anderson reaches Indian Wells quarter-finals

2018-03-15 06:56
Kevin Anderson (Getty Images)
Cape Town - South African Kevin Anderson has reached the quarter-finals of the Indian Wells Masters after beating Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta in a thrilling three-set match.

The seventh-seeded Anderson won 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (8/6) to improve his head-to-head standing against the 11th-seeded Spaniard to 4-0.

In Thursday's quarter-finals, Anderson will face Croatia's Borna Coric, who defeated America's Taylor Fritz 6-2, 6-7 (6/8), 6-4.

Anderson leads Coric 3-0 in matches played on the ATP World Tour.

A victory over Coric could see Anderson come up against world No 1 Roger Federer in the semi-finals.

Results on Wednesday from the eighth day of the ATP and WTA Indian Wells tournament:

Men

Fourth round

Roger Federer (SUI x1) bt Jeremy Chardy (FRA) 7-5, 6-4

Chung Hyeon (KOR x23) bt Pablo Cuevas (URU x30) 6-1, 6-3

Borna Coric (CRO) bt Taylor Fritz (USA) 6-2, 6-7 (6/8), 6-4

Kevin Anderson (RSA x7) bt Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP x11) 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (8/6)

Sam Querrey (USAx18) bt Feliciano Lopez (ESP/N.28) 6-3, 6-4

Juan Martin Del Potro (ARG x6) bt Leonardo Mayer (ARG) 3-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-3

Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER x31) bt Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA) 6-4, 7-6 (7/1)

Women

Quarter-finals

Simona Halep (ROM x1) bt Petra Martic (CRO) 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3

Halep books semis spot at Indian Wells

2018-03-15 06:57

Most Read
Rassie faces loose forward 'headache'
Rabada appeals ICC suspension
Confirmed! AB's STAYING in Tests
KP slams Test cricket, Rabada ban
Rassie set to meet with former Bok coaches
Els, Woods confirmed as Presidents Cup captains
Bulls get Japanese ref in New Zealand
Mourinho: This is nothing new for Man Utd
2 more Cheetahs extend Bloemfontein stay
Kwagga out of Commonwealth Games

