Anderson reaches Indian Wells quarter-finals

Cape Town - South African Kevin Anderson has reached the quarter-finals of the Indian Wells Masters after beating Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta in a thrilling three-set match.

The seventh-seeded Anderson won 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (8/6) to improve his head-to-head standing against the 11th-seeded Spaniard to 4-0.

In Thursday's quarter-finals, Anderson will face Croatia's Borna Coric, who defeated America's Taylor Fritz 6-2, 6-7 (6/8), 6-4.

Anderson leads Coric 3-0 in matches played on the ATP World Tour.

A victory over Coric could see Anderson come up against world No 1 Roger Federer in the semi-finals.

Results on Wednesday from the eighth day of the ATP and WTA Indian Wells tournament:

Men

Fourth round



Roger Federer (SUI x1) bt Jeremy Chardy (FRA) 7-5, 6-4

Chung Hyeon (KOR x23) bt Pablo Cuevas (URU x30) 6-1, 6-3

Borna Coric (CRO) bt Taylor Fritz (USA) 6-2, 6-7 (6/8), 6-4

Kevin Anderson (RSA x7) bt Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP x11) 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (8/6)

Sam Querrey (USAx18) bt Feliciano Lopez (ESP/N.28) 6-3, 6-4

Juan Martin Del Potro (ARG x6) bt Leonardo Mayer (ARG) 3-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-3

Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER x31) bt Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA) 6-4, 7-6 (7/1)

Women

Quarter-finals

Simona Halep (ROM x1) bt Petra Martic (CRO) 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3