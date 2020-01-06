NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Anderson, Harris hand SA first win at ATP Cup

2020-01-06 06:53
Kevin Anderson (Getty Images)
Cape Town - Kevin Anderson and Lloyd Harris gave South Africa their first win at the inaugural ATP Cup in Brisbane, Australia on Monday.

Anderson, playing in his first tournament in seven months after an injury plagued 2019, powered past Chile's Christian Garin 6-0, 6-3.

According to the ATP Tour's official website, Anderson dropped only two first-service points (24/26) and didn't face a break point against the 23-year-old Garin.

Earlier, world No 99 Harris defeated Chile's Nicolas Jarry 6-4, 6-4. The 22-year-old South African broke three times and fought off a late surge from the Chilean.

Raven Klaasen and Ruan Roelofse were set to face Garin and Jarry in the mandatory doubles match later on Monday.

The South Africans lost their first Group A match of the ATP Cup 3-0 against a Novak Djokovic-led Serbia on Saturday.

- Compiled by Herman Mostert

 

