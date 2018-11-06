Anderson, Federer set for London rematch at ATP Finals

Cape Town - South African tennis star Kevin Anderson has been drawn in the same group as Swiss great Roger Federer for the ATP Finals in London.

The draw for the prestigious eight-man event was made on Monday night.

Federer, a six-time former champion of the event, heads Group Lleyton Hewitt which also features Anderson, Austria’s Dominic Thiem and Japan’s Kei Nishikori.

Anderson boasts a 1-4 losing head-to-head record against Federer, but beat the 20-time Grand Slam winner in their last encounter at Wimbledon this year, when the South African came back from two sets down to win 13-11 in the final set of their quarter-final clash.

World No 1 and five-time former champion Novak Djokovic leads Group Guga Kuerten alongside Germany’s Alexander Zverev, Croatia’s Marin Cilic and America’s John Isner.

South Africa also has a representative in the doubles, with Raven Klaassen and his New Zealand partner the sixth seeds.



The ATP Finals at London's O2 Arena is scheduled for November 11-18

Groups:

Singles - Group Guga Kuerten



(1) Novak Djokovic (SRB)

(3) Alexander Zverev (GER)

(5) Marin Cilic (CRO)

(8) John Isner (USA)



Singles - Group Lleyton Hewitt



(2) Roger Federer (SUI)

(4) Kevin Anderson (RSA)

(6) Dominic Thiem (AUT)

(7) Kei Nishikori (JPN)



Doubles - Group Knowles/Nestor



(1) Oliver Marach (AUT)/Mate Pavic (CRO)

(3) Lukasz Kubot (POL)/Marcelo Melo (BRA)

(5) Mike Bryan (USA)/Jack Sock (USA)

(8) Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA)/Nicolas Mahut (FRA)



Doubles - Group Llodra/Santoro



(2) Juan Sebastian Cabal (COL)/Robert Farah (COL)

(4) Jamie Murray (GBR)/Bruno Soares (BRA)

(6) Raven Klaasen (RSA)/Michael Venus (NZL)

(7) Nikola Mektic (CRO)/Alexander Peya (AUT)

*Note: The groups are named after former champions of the event