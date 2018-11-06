NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
ATP Tour

Anderson, Federer set for London rematch at ATP Finals

2018-11-06 10:21
Roger Federer congratulates Kevin Anderson (Getty)
Related Links

Cape Town - South African tennis star Kevin Anderson has been drawn in the same group as Swiss great Roger Federer for the ATP Finals in London.

The draw for the prestigious eight-man event was made on Monday night.

Federer, a six-time former champion of the event, heads Group Lleyton Hewitt which also features Anderson, Austria’s Dominic Thiem and Japan’s Kei Nishikori.

Anderson boasts a 1-4 losing head-to-head record against Federer, but beat the 20-time Grand Slam winner in their last encounter at Wimbledon this year, when the South African came back from two sets down to win 13-11 in the final set of their quarter-final clash.

World No 1 and five-time former champion Novak Djokovic leads Group Guga Kuerten alongside Germany’s Alexander Zverev, Croatia’s Marin Cilic and America’s John Isner.

South Africa also has a representative in the doubles, with Raven Klaassen and his New Zealand partner the sixth seeds.

The ATP Finals at London's O2 Arena is scheduled for November 11-18

Groups:

Singles - Group Guga Kuerten

(1) Novak Djokovic (SRB)
(3) Alexander Zverev (GER)
(5) Marin Cilic (CRO)
(8) John Isner (USA)

Singles - Group Lleyton Hewitt

(2) Roger Federer (SUI)
(4) Kevin Anderson (RSA)
(6) Dominic Thiem (AUT)
(7) Kei Nishikori (JPN)

Doubles - Group Knowles/Nestor

(1) Oliver Marach (AUT)/Mate Pavic (CRO)
(3) Lukasz Kubot (POL)/Marcelo Melo (BRA)
(5) Mike Bryan (USA)/Jack Sock (USA)
(8) Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA)/Nicolas Mahut (FRA)

Doubles - Group Llodra/Santoro

(2) Juan Sebastian Cabal (COL)/Robert Farah (COL)
(4) Jamie Murray (GBR)/Bruno Soares (BRA)
(6) Raven Klaasen (RSA)/Michael Venus (NZL)
(7) Nikola Mektic (CRO)/Alexander Peya (AUT)

*Note: The groups are named after former champions of the event

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Nadal confirms season finished due to injury

2018-11-05 19:02

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
WATCH: SA fighter lands 'knockout of the year' at EFC 75 Rassie calls in the cavalry ahead of France Test Guscott: Farrell hit ‘looked more a penalty than not’ WATCH: Rassie coaches the 'Farrell tackle' Gardner's decision leaves World Rugby with a hangover
5 talking points: England v Springboks Steyn lauds Proteas' 'hot' bowling attack WP’s money woes open door for Brits’ Bulls move Currie Cup 2019 set for dramatic revamp Baxter to be sacked if Bafana fail to qualify for AFCON 2019

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

Woza Nazo episode 3: DJ Cleo talks Soweto derby
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 