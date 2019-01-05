NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
ATP Tour

Anderson claims Maharashtra Open title

2019-01-05 17:32
Kevin Anderson
Kevin Anderson (AP)
Related Links

Pune - World No 6 Kevin Anderson of South Africa won the battle of giants against 2.11 metres (6 feet 11 inches) tall Ivo Karlovic to clinch the Maharashtra Open title in Pune on Saturday.

Anderson, who stands at 2.03 m (6'8"), edged out the veteran Croat 7-6, 6-7, 7-6 in the tallest ATP final in the Open Era. 

Anderson prevailed in the big serving duel despite the 39-year-old Karlovic, the oldest ATP finalist in more than four decades, hitting 36 aces.

The 32-year-old Anderson, who improved on his runners-up showing in the last edition to clinch his sixth tour-level title, praised his "inspirational" opponent.

"Firstly want to congratulate Ivo for a great week. What you are doing is truly inspirational... Great to see you playing this kind of tennis," Anderson said of Karlovic.

"It was really close, it could have gone either way. Obviously very, very pleased to have gone one step further than last year," added the two-time Grand Slam finalist.

As the oldest player to reach a tour-level final since a 43-year-old Ken Rosewall defeated Tom Gorman to win 1977 Hong Kong, Karlovic saved two championship points in the final set to take it to a third tie-breaker.

But Anderson held his nerve to lift the trophy a year after he lost the 2018 final to Gilles Simon of France. Anderson had beaten Simon in the semi-final on Friday.

"It was unlucky but I would like to congratulate Kevin for an unbelievable last year and this week also," Karlovic said in praise of his top-seeded opponent.

"I was down but was able to rise a little bit. It was an excellent week and hopefully I would be able to continue at this level," said Karlovic, who came into the tournament ranked 100.

The Maharashtra Open is viewed as a key warm-up event for the first Grand Slam of the year, the Australian Open, which starts in Melbourne on January 14.

Results of matches at the ATP Maharashtra Open in Pune, India on Saturday (x denotes seed):

Finals

Singles

Kevin Anderson (RSA x1) bt Ivo Karlovic (CRO) 7-6 (7/4), 6-7 (2/7), 7-6 (7/5)

Doubles

Rohan Bopanna/Divij Sharan (IND x1) bt Luke Bambridge/Jonny O'Mara (GBR) 6-3, 6-4

Read more on:    atp tour  |  kevin anderson  |  tennis

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Pakistan coach Arthur blasts Newlands, SA pitches Bulls name captain and deputy for Super Rugby season Bavuma on Newlands pitch: Faf and I are still living 'Outstanding' Faf hailed for epic ton at Newlands Injured Du Preez returns to Durban, but for how long ... ?
City snap Liverpool winning streak to reignite title race Steyn backs 'hot' Proteas quicks over spin at Newlands IPL 2019 could yet be heading to SA shores WATCH: Solskjaer reacts to United fans chanting his name KZN schools accused of poaching rugby players

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: ATP stars try to spell competitors names
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 