Banyana beaten in Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Challenge match

WINNER: Desiree Ellis is an accomplished player and mentor. (Sydney Mahlangu, BackpagePix)

Cape Town - Banyana Banyana lost their Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Challenge match to the Netherlands at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

The Netherlands made it a perfect 3-from-3 in clashes with a 2-1 win in the friendly played in sunny conditions.

The Dutch opened the scoring in the second minute with a goal by midfielder Sherida Spitse.

Striker Anna Miedema doubled the lead in the 20th minute, after which CAF Women's Player of the Year Thembi Kgatlana halved the deficit in the 33rd minute.



Banyana's next match as they look to trial combinations ahead of the Women's Soccer World Cup in France in June - is on Tuesday, January 22 against Sweden at 19:00, also at the Cape Town stadium.