NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Soccer

Banyana beaten in Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Challenge match

2019-01-19 17:07
WINNER: Desiree Ellis is an accomplished player and mentor. (Sydney Mahlangu, BackpagePix)
Related Links

Cape Town - Banyana Banyana lost their Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Challenge match to the Netherlands at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

The Netherlands made it a perfect 3-from-3 in clashes with a 2-1 win in the friendly played in sunny conditions.

The Dutch opened the scoring in the second minute with a goal by midfielder Sherida Spitse.

Striker Anna Miedema doubled the lead in the 20th minute, after which CAF Women's Player of the Year Thembi Kgatlana halved the deficit in the 33rd minute.

Banyana's next match  as they look to trial combinations ahead of the Women's Soccer World Cup in France in June - is on Tuesday, January 22 against Sweden at 19:00, also at the Cape Town stadium.

Read more on:    banyana banyana  |  soccer

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Other live scores | View video clips
Most ReadEditor's Choice
TRIBUTE: Pat Lambie - The perfect squad guy Serena left 'heartbroken' as opponent crumbles in tears Pat Lambie's retirement confirmed 'I select on penis length,' says female coach of German men's team Beale learns fate after week of TWO controversial videos
Ramiz Raja chats to Sport24 5 things we'd like to see in Super Rugby 2019 Lambie set to retire due to concussion symptoms SANZAAR CEO promises exciting Super Rugby season S18 SA conference: 'Dog eat dog' this year!

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Documentary on Australian cricket's sandpaper scandal
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

After slow starts to their respective 2018/19 Absa Premiership campaigns, who will finish the season ranked higher?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 