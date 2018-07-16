NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

WATCH: The best goalkeeper saves at the SWC

50 minutes ago
Igor Akinfeev (Getty Images)
Cape Town - After 64 games in 31 days, the Soccer World Cup came to an extraordinary end with France crowned champions for a second time in Moscow.

Les Bleus claimed a 4-2 victory against Croatia in a match that kept fans around the globe on the edge of their seat with an action packed 90-minutes at the Luzhniki Stadium.

Throughout the tournament Kylian Mbappe, Luka Modric, Neymar, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane, Eden Hazard and many other infield players received all the praise, neglecting the amazing job goalkeepers have done to keep their nation within a shout of going all the way to the final.

According to OptaJoe, Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa managed to save 25 shots on target followed by Kasper Schmeichel (17), Eiji Kawashima (14) and Igor Akinfeev (13).

Here are all the incredible saves during World Cup:

