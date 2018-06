WATCH: SA fanatic teaches the vuvuzela to Russians share this

Cape Town - Well-known Kaizer Chiefs supporter Masilo Machaka is currently in Moscow at the Soccer World Cup - and he’s teaching Russians how to watch soccer like South Africans.

The soccer fanatic posted a video of him teaching a Russian supporter how to blow a vuvuzela - which became popular worldwide when South Africa hosted the World cup back in 2010.

In the video, Machaka is standing with two Russians and explains to them how they should blow the vuvuzela.

One supporter tries, but fails to blow it properly. Machaka then takes it from him and shows him how it’s done and even adds a little dance, which the Russians soon join in on.





He also shared some more pictures of his trip in Russia.





