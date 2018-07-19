NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

WATCH: Neymar teaches kids the art of diving

2018-07-19 22:27
Neymar (Getty Images)
Related Links

Rio de Janeiro - Neymar took a swipe at his critics on Thursday with a tongue-in-cheek video in which he teaches children how to dive.

The Brazilian superstar was widely lambasted at the World Cup for his theatrical reactions to challenges which often left the world's most expensive footballer wincing and rolling on the ground.

However, on Thursday, he took to Instagram to get his revenge.

"One, two, three, go!" shouts Neymar as around a dozen youngsters fall to the ground of a parking lot.

"That's a free-kick!" screams the Brazilian breaking into fits of laughter.

The video was released with a hashtag #ChallengeDAFALTA, the free-kick challenge in Portuguese.

During the recent World Cup, the player's antics sparked the "Neymar Challenge" where he was widely mocked.

In Mexico, a football club organised a competition in which contestants attempted to roll the entire length of the pitch.

Read more on: brazil swc 2018 neymar soccer

More In This Category

Evolution, not revolution key, says new Spain boss Enrique
New Spain coach Luis Enrique says no revolution would be needed as he promised fans to restore the 2010 world champions into a force to be feared.
Piled-on SWC photographer gets Croatia invite
Yuri Cortez, the AFP photographer who became a Soccer World Cup sensation, has been invited to Croatia for a week's holiday.
Multi-racial French SWC champions draw praise, controversy
Former US President Barack Obama chose celebrations to laud the benefits of diversity by holding up France's World Cup success.
French World Cup ace Pavard may join Bayern early
The France World Cup defender Benjamin Pavard, who shot to fame with a brilliant goal against Argentina, may join Bayern Munich earlier than 2019.