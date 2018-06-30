WATCH: If you can’t beat them, EAT them! share this

Cape Town - Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez are two of the biggest names in football.

Ronaldo, the pride of Portugal and Real Madrid, and Suarez, the infamous biter from Uruguay and Barcelona, are on a collision course at this year's Soccer World Cup in Russia.

Their respective countries will square off in the Round of 16 stage on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 20:00 SA time.

Oh, and they have also inspired the latest craze: pizza art!