Uruguay strike late to beat Egypt as Salah sits out
58 minutes ago
Jose Gimenez (Getty Images)
Yekaterinburg - Jose
Gimenez was the unlikely 89th-minute match winner as Uruguay defeated
an Egypt side shorn of star man Mohamed Salah 1-0 in their 2018 Soccer World Cup
opener on Friday.
Uruguay's deserved last-gasp victory leaves them
and Russia in early control in Group A after the hosts' 5-0 mauling of
Saudi Arabia in the tournament opener on Thursday.
A poor game
looked likely to end in stalemate but with Uruguay cranking up the
pressure late on, defender Gimenez rose to power a header into the top
corner and break Egypt hearts.
Aside from Liverpool ace Salah
failing to get off the bench with his shoulder injury, another major
talking point was also off the pitch -- large portions of empty seats in
one main stand at the Yekaterinburg Arena were an embarrassing sight
for FIFA and local organisers.
Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson
Cavani had a couple of half-chances for Uruguay in the first half, the
best made by himself when he juggled the ball and lashed it on the
volley from outside the box, but it was deflected over.
Attacking
partner Luis Suarez - in his first World Cup appearance since his
biting ban of 2014 - was largely quiet in an unremarkable first period,
doing his best work when he drifted between the lines of Egypt's
defence and midfield.
Marwan Mohsen played as a lone forward for
Egypt, but with Salah missing and Uruguay skipper Diego Godin imperious,
he hardly had a sniff.
One of the biggest cheers came after 30
minutes when the stadium screens showed Salah happily chatting away on
the bench but that is where the birthday boy - who turned 26 on Friday - remained.
With Egypt coach Hector Cuper saying on the eve of
the clash that Salah had recovered from the injury sustained three weeks
ago in the Champions League final, Egyptians will be desperately hoping
their talisman is back for the game with Russia on Tuesday, now a
must-win.
The north Africans, contesting their first World Cup
since 1990, were for the main part fairly comfortable in defence and
Arsenal's Mohamed Elneny was a constant presence at the base of Egypt's
midfield.
Suarez, who had a frustrating afternoon, forced
goalkeeper Mohamed Elshenawy into a decent stop straight after
half-time, the Barcelona striker slamming his boot into an advertising
board in anger.
He thumped the turf on 73 minutes when Elshenawy
smothered at his feet, and seven minutes from the end the stopper was at
it again, palming Cavani's drive over.
Cavani then struck a post
with a free-kick as Egypt held on with increasing desperation, before
Gimenez's dramatic late intervention.