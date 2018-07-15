Twitter reacts to France winning the World Cup share this

Moscow - France won their second Soccer World Cup 20 years after their maiden triumph on Sunday, seeing off a dogged and desperate Croatia side who refused to lie down in one of the most electrifying finals in recent years.

READ: Will Smith, Ronaldinho all involved in SWC closing ceremony - PICS!

The breathless 4-2 victory under stormy skies at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium means Didier Deschamps' side - balancing youthful vitality and tournament nous - have buried the pain of their defeat in the Euro 2016 final on home soil.

For Croatia, a country of just four million people, the loss spells bitter pain but fans at home will celebrate the best run in the nation's history, which featured a stunning win against Argentina and a semi-final victory against England.

ALSO READ: Croatia's Luka Modric wins best player of World Cup award

France captain Hugo Lloris lifted the World Cup trophy as torrential rain fell, mixing with a shower of glitter.

SEE THE FOLLOWING TWEETS:

The World Cup winners dabbing and dancing Take The L is everything I hoped for and more in 2018 pic.twitter.com/ni8HCIOVAf — Chris Dixon (@chrismd10) July 15, 2018

N'Golo Kante’s career:



2013: Ligue 2

2014: Ligue 1

2016: Premier League winner

2016: EURO final

2017: Premier League winner

2017: PFA Player of the Year

2017: PL Player of the Year

2017: Ballon d'Or nominee

2018: FA Cup winner

2018: World Cup winner



???????? pic.twitter.com/PI6VVD6bp5 — football.london (@Football_LDN) July 15, 2018

44 - No player made more clearances than Raphaël Varane ???? in this World Cup (44). Firefighter. #FRACRO #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/ibMfFdxRTF — OptaJean (@OptaJean) July 15, 2018

?? | What a brilliant picture.. Deadliest World Cup duo of 2018.pic.twitter.com/cvyHqPMPCQ — Barca Universal (@BarcaUniversal) July 15, 2018

After the final whistle in today’s World Cup final, Paul Pogba and Djibril Sibide fell in prostration together to perform a prostration of gratitude (Sajdah Ash Shukr). pic.twitter.com/vrI4OEM6BU — IlmFeed (@IlmFeed) July 15, 2018

Congratulations France?? And well played Croatia??

As sports enthusiasts let's dedicate this Football World Cup to the legendary football wizard GARRINCHA who died at very young age but gifted the world his magical footballing skills?? pic.twitter.com/5iD6w1A6ux — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 15, 2018

Thank you everyone for putting up with us for the last month, and for all the lovely comments. Really appreciated. What a bloody tournament. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 15, 2018

Congratulations @HKane on winning the golden boot. You can now spend the next 32 years bleating on about it like the last English person to do it has !!! @GaryLineker ????‍???????? — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) July 15, 2018

Just two UFC athletes enjoying the #WorldCup Final in Russia ... ?? pic.twitter.com/AmVM80PzDd — UFC (@ufc) July 15, 2018

France players just invaded the post match press conference and drenched Deschamps with beer and energy drinks. Pogba and Mendy led the charge. pic.twitter.com/pQcxyyDnpw — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) July 15, 2018

When you’re president but remember the kid inside you is a sports fan ..... class, absolute class!! ???????? pic.twitter.com/sJ4iJvXW4W — Governator99 (@governator99) July 15, 2018

France's Champ de Mars erupted in joy as the country clinched the #WorldCup , with fans streaming into the streets, honking car horns and flying the nation's flag at the start of an enormous national celebration pic.twitter.com/XcbYAkqrgM — AFP news agency (@AFP) July 15, 2018

I was alive when the first African team won the FIFA World Cup?????? #FRACRO #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/nDri3VjsLt — Mbaliyezwe Ndlela (@mbali_ndlela) July 15, 2018

When Benjamin Mendy asks French president Emmanuel Macron to dab ??#WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/Hr2rdVkn8C — Indy Football (@IndyFootball) July 15, 2018

To the victors go the spoils, including the right to do whatever they want with the #WorldCup trophy as @paulpogba demonstrates. #FRACRO #MyWay pic.twitter.com/KjpsnRqk8J — ST Sports Desk (@STsportsdesk) July 15, 2018

Incredible World Cup and well done to the @itvfootball team! ???? pic.twitter.com/imec12sGUX — Gary Neville (@GNev2) July 15, 2018

The president of Croatia with a nip slip. pic.twitter.com/38y2W6Hpmf — Yaaseen Barnes (@Ya_a_seen_Him) July 15, 2018