Twitter reacts to France winning the World Cup

2018-07-15 21:24
France celebrating (Getty Images)
Moscow - France won their second Soccer World Cup 20 years after their maiden triumph on Sunday, seeing off a dogged and desperate Croatia side who refused to lie down in one of the most electrifying finals in recent years.

READ: Will Smith, Ronaldinho all involved in SWC closing ceremony - PICS!

The breathless 4-2 victory under stormy skies at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium means Didier Deschamps' side - balancing youthful vitality and tournament nous - have buried the pain of their defeat in the Euro 2016 final on home soil.

For Croatia, a country of just four million people, the loss spells bitter pain but fans at home will celebrate the best run in the nation's history, which featured a stunning win against Argentina and a semi-final victory against England.

ALSO READ: Croatia's Luka Modric wins best player of World Cup award

France captain Hugo Lloris lifted the World Cup trophy as torrential rain fell, mixing with a shower of glitter.

