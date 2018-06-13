Trump hails US, Mexico, Canada 2026 SWC win - via Twitter share this

Washington - US President Donald Trump on Wednesday expressed joy via Twitter over the three North American countries winning their bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

"The U.S., together with Mexico and Canada, just got the World Cup. Congratulations - a great deal of hard work!" Trump tweeted.

The U.S., together with Mexico and Canada, just got the World Cup. Congratulations - a great deal of hard work! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2018