NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

The best tweets, memes after Germany's shocking SWC exit

41 minutes ago
Mario Gomez, Mats Hummels and Niklas Suele of Germ
Mario Gomez, Mats Hummels and Niklas Suele (AP)
Related Links

Cape Town - The internet went into overdrive on Thursday following the shock Soccer World Cup elimination of defending champions and FIFA's No 1-ranked side, Germany.

Joachim Loew's charges fell to a 2-0 defeat against South Korea, which left the Germans rock bottom of Group F.

READ: Loew says Germany 'deserve' to crash out of World Cup

Leaving Uruguay aside - who won the inaugural World Cup in 1930 before not travelling to Italy for the 1934 edition - it's the sixth time in the history of the competition that the reigning champions have failed to make it past the first hurdle.

READ: Germany the latest victims of the champions curse

Here's how Twitter reacted:

Read more on: germany swc 2018 soccer

More In This Category

WATCH: Colombian man helps deaf and blind friend enjoy the World Cup
Cesar Daza from Colombia helps his deaf and blind friend enjoy the World Cup by using a miniature 'pitch' and sign language.
'Sorry': Germany head home after World Cup agony
Germany's embattled national team braced for a cold homecoming after their shock World Cup exit plunged the football-mad nation into mourning.
British media rejoice in German World Cup despair
British newspapers revelled in Germany's Soccer World Cup despair as Italy's Corriere della Sera commiserated with their plight.
Delirious Mexicans swamp South Korean embassy
Ecstatic Mexican fans besieged the South Korean embassy in their capital to celebrate with diplomats after the Asian team stunned Germany.