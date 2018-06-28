The best tweets, memes after Germany's shocking SWC exit

Sign-up for the new-look Sport24 newsletter! Delivered daily to your Inbox!
Get Sport24 on your mobile
Cape Town - The internet went into overdrive on Thursday following the shock Soccer World Cup elimination of defending champions and FIFA's No 1-ranked side, Germany.
Joachim Loew's charges fell to a 2-0 defeat against South Korea, which left the Germans rock bottom of Group F.
READ: Loew says Germany 'deserve' to crash out of World Cup
Leaving Uruguay aside - who won the inaugural World Cup in 1930 before not travelling to Italy for the 1934 edition - it's the sixth time in the history of the competition that the reigning champions have failed to make it past the first hurdle.
READ: Germany the latest victims of the champions curse
Here's how Twitter reacted:
The Germans were up early today, getting their plane ready! @GaryLineker @Carra23 #GermanyOut #Germany pic.twitter.com/1e0N9qqt3s— Phil Neville?? (@FFizzer18) June 27, 2018
The Germans were up early today, getting their plane ready! @GaryLineker @Carra23 #GermanyOut #Germany pic.twitter.com/1e0N9qqt3s
?@talkSPORTDrive? if you haven’t heard Adrian Germany are out of the WC pic.twitter.com/VpEispjowe— harry campbell (@chunkystig) June 27, 2018
?@talkSPORTDrive? if you haven’t heard Adrian Germany are out of the WC pic.twitter.com/VpEispjowe
So Brazil really held a funeral for Germany's hopes of winning the #WorldCup. ?????????? RIP Germany. #SouthKorea pic.twitter.com/8G3lNB2lp2— ali (@thattguyali) June 27, 2018
So Brazil really held a funeral for Germany's hopes of winning the #WorldCup. ?????????? RIP Germany. #SouthKorea pic.twitter.com/8G3lNB2lp2
I see the #Germany fans have gone home already!!#KORGER#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/kJMjBLmReT— Rob Fairweather (@rf2964) June 27, 2018
I see the #Germany fans have gone home already!!#KORGER#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/kJMjBLmReT
To thank their players for beating Germany and helping the Mexican team advance, the official beer @EstrellaJalisco delivered beer to the South Korean embassy in Washington DC today. pic.twitter.com/J3DEbKKG2D— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 27, 2018
To thank their players for beating Germany and helping the Mexican team advance, the official beer @EstrellaJalisco delivered beer to the South Korean embassy in Washington DC today. pic.twitter.com/J3DEbKKG2D
Germany ???? pic.twitter.com/MSTGp7kJ6a— Footy Jokes (@Footy_JokesOG) June 27, 2018
Germany ???? pic.twitter.com/MSTGp7kJ6a
Germany. pic.twitter.com/CrsvwLyRlq— The England Man (@NicholJQuinn) June 27, 2018
Germany. pic.twitter.com/CrsvwLyRlq
See you again ?? #Germany still can't believe this team is eliminated from worldcup#Fifaworldcup2018 pic.twitter.com/5lncsjO2Bb— Hemna Baloch (@HemnaBaloch) June 27, 2018
See you again ?? #Germany still can't believe this team is eliminated from worldcup#Fifaworldcup2018 pic.twitter.com/5lncsjO2Bb
My reaction after coming home from work to see that Germany ???? are out of the #WorldCup at the group stages ???? ???? Come on! #GermanyOut #LovinIt #AufWiedersehen pic.twitter.com/a9gydlBUoc— Taylor Davies (@tayl0r_wdavies) June 27, 2018
My reaction after coming home from work to see that Germany ???? are out of the #WorldCup at the group stages ???? ???? Come on! #GermanyOut #LovinIt #AufWiedersehen pic.twitter.com/a9gydlBUoc
The sun is out again ?? @englandcricket have whitewashed Australia ???? England's footballers can't lose a penalty shootout to Germany ???? As @philtufnell would say??"What a wonderful day to be alive" #bbccricket #ENGvAUS #bbcworldcup pic.twitter.com/bqxvg7KSw5— Adam Mountford (@tmsproducer) June 28, 2018
The sun is out again ?? @englandcricket have whitewashed Australia ???? England's footballers can't lose a penalty shootout to Germany ???? As @philtufnell would say??"What a wonderful day to be alive" #bbccricket #ENGvAUS #bbcworldcup pic.twitter.com/bqxvg7KSw5
Germany fans right now... pic.twitter.com/bFhMPdT9RX— Hndrxx ?????? (@_sosaaa___) June 27, 2018
Germany fans right now... pic.twitter.com/bFhMPdT9RX
South Korea knocking Germany out the World Cup even though there was no way they could qualify. #KORGER pic.twitter.com/K8yb6vfaQY— Ellie (@ohmyelliejean) June 27, 2018
South Korea knocking Germany out the World Cup even though there was no way they could qualify. #KORGER pic.twitter.com/K8yb6vfaQY
Don't mention the VAR. pic.twitter.com/YtNqXwuk1Z— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 27, 2018
Don't mention the VAR. pic.twitter.com/YtNqXwuk1Z