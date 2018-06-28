The best tweets, memes after Germany's shocking SWC exit share this

Cape Town - The internet went into overdrive on Thursday following the shock Soccer World Cup elimination of defending champions and FIFA's No 1-ranked side, Germany.

Joachim Loew's charges fell to a 2-0 defeat against South Korea, which left the Germans rock bottom of Group F.

Leaving Uruguay aside - who won the inaugural World Cup in 1930 before not travelling to Italy for the 1934 edition - it's the sixth time in the history of the competition that the reigning champions have failed to make it past the first hurdle.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

?@talkSPORTDrive? if you haven’t heard Adrian Germany are out of the WC pic.twitter.com/VpEispjowe — harry campbell (@chunkystig) June 27, 2018

So Brazil really held a funeral for Germany's hopes of winning the #WorldCup. ?????????? RIP Germany. #SouthKorea pic.twitter.com/8G3lNB2lp2 — ali (@thattguyali) June 27, 2018

To thank their players for beating Germany and helping the Mexican team advance, the official beer @EstrellaJalisco delivered beer to the South Korean embassy in Washington DC today. pic.twitter.com/J3DEbKKG2D — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 27, 2018

See you again ?? #Germany still can't believe this team is eliminated from worldcup#Fifaworldcup2018 pic.twitter.com/5lncsjO2Bb — Hemna Baloch (@HemnaBaloch) June 27, 2018

My reaction after coming home from work to see that Germany ???? are out of the #WorldCup at the group stages ???? ???? Come on! #GermanyOut #LovinIt #AufWiedersehen pic.twitter.com/a9gydlBUoc — Taylor Davies (@tayl0r_wdavies) June 27, 2018

The sun is out again ?? @englandcricket have whitewashed Australia ????



England's footballers can't lose a penalty shootout to Germany ????



As @philtufnell would say??



"What a wonderful day to be alive" #bbccricket #ENGvAUS #bbcworldcup pic.twitter.com/bqxvg7KSw5 — Adam Mountford (@tmsproducer) June 28, 2018

South Korea knocking Germany out the World Cup even though there was no way they could qualify. #KORGER pic.twitter.com/K8yb6vfaQY — Ellie (@ohmyelliejean) June 27, 2018