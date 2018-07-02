NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

'That's life' says Iniesta after farewell ends in defeat

2018-07-02 06:53
Andres Iniesta (Getty)
Related Links

Moscow - Spain midfielder Andres Iniesta said on Sunday his international career had ended on a bitter note after his side were knocked out of the Soccer World Cup by Russia on penalties. 

"It was not a good way to say goodbye, but football and life are like that," said Iniesta, after his 131st and last appearance for his country. 

"I am leaving with a nasty taste in the mouth. We screwed ourselves because we didn't manage to make that extra step." 

Spain coach Fernando Hierro left 34-year-old Iniesta on the bench for the last-16 match against Russia, but he came on as a second-half substitute. 

The match ended 1-1 following extra-time and Russia won 4-3 in a penalty shootout after Iago Aspas' effort was saved by Igor Akinfeev. 

Spain joined Argentina, Portugal and Germany among the big guns to have been eliminated from this World Cup, but Iniesta said he believed the future for the Spain team was bright. 

"The important thing is to get back to successful ways, which isn't always an easy thing to do. It's harder that it might appear. But there is a new generation, we have high-level players." 

Eight years ago Iniesta scored the goal that gave Spain their first ever World Cup in South Africa. 

The Barcelona great is joining Japanese club Vissel Kobe next season.

More In This Category

We don't want to stop here, says Croatia's Dalic
Zlatko Dalic wants Croatia's World Cup adventure to continue past the quarter-finals after a dramatic victory over Denmark.
Croatians hail goalkeeper Subasic after SWC heroics
Thousands of Croatians celebrated their team's dramatic win against Denmark on penalties to reach the World Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.
Russia's upset of Spain 'only the beginning' - coach
Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov believes the World Cup hosts' shock victory over title contenders Spain on penalites "is only the beginning".
WRAP: SWC Round of 16
A comprehensive wrap of all the fixtures, kick-off times, results and match reports from the Round of 16 stage of the 2018 Soccer World Cup in Russia.