Stoppage time winner gives Iran win over Morocco

Wasteful finishing looked
to have consigned this compelling contest at the Saint Petersburg
Stadium to a goalless draw but Bouhaddouz's mistake in injury-time means
Iran emerge as the early challengers to Spain and Portugal in Group B.
Iran
coach Carlos Queiroz, once of Real Madrid and Manchester United,
insisted the chaos that has engulfed Spain this week offered no boost to
these teams' chances, but this victory certainly cranks the pressure up
a notch.
When Bouhaddouz nodded in at the near post, Iran's
substitutes could not resist rushing onto the field and when the final
whistle blew moments later they were sprinting over again in delight.
Morocco
should at least take heart from a blistering first half an hour, during
which their zip and zest deemed them virtually unplayable. But Hakim
Ziyach, Ayoub El Kaabi and Mehdi Benatia all failed to capitalise.
Instead,
Iran showed the same grit that had frustrated Argentina for 91 minutes
four years ago but while Lionel Messi was the difference that day, this
time it was their turn to snatch a last-gasp winner.
Their
build-up had not been smooth. Nike had blocked the players' supply of
boots four days previous while further back, friendlies against Greece
and Kosovo were cancelled.
It gave Queiroz good reason for
positioning his team as the group's outsiders but both teams had cause
for optimism after his side strolled through 18 games of Asian
qualifying without defeat while Morocco were unbeaten too, with the
added coup of not conceding a single goal.
Morocco's fans, at a
World Cup for the first time in 20 years, belted out their own national
anthem and then applauded Iran's, the 67 000-seater arena a sea of red
and white, and buzzing with the hum of vuvuzelas in a throwback to the
2010 World Cup in South Africa.
The only shame was the large
number of empty seats at kick-off, with many supporters still queueing
to get through security 15 minutes before kick-off.
Morocco
started brilliantly, hounding Iran's every touch and swarming forward
with such ferocity that on the line, Queiroz spent most of the opening
20 minutes urging his players to pause, and take a breath.
The
only surprise was Morocco were not ahead as Ziyach kicked the air from a
well-worked corner, El Kaabi sliced wide and a penalty-box scramble saw
shots from Younes Belhanda and Benatia blocked.
The onslaught
finally eased after half an hour and by the interval Iran had not only
survived but finished the stronger, Sardar Azmoun, the 'Iranian Messi',
spurning a one-on-one after a scintillating break.
Perhaps tired
from the first period or, more likely, reminded of their defensive
duties during the interval, both teams were more cagey after the
restart.
They each made substitutions as the game drifted past the
hour and the closest it had come to a winner was when a fizzing Ziyach
drive had to be tipped around the post by Ali Beiranvand.
Queiroz
and his opposite number Herve Renard were involved in a touchline
scuffle, that was quickly resolved, before the real drama arrived
moments later.
Bouhaddouz could not see what was behind him when a
whipped free-kick came in from the left and he panicked, diving to the
ball and heading it inside his own near post.