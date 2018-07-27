Spain's taxman OKs Ronaldo multi-million tax settlement
2018-07-27 14:00
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Spain (Supplied)
Madrid - Spanish
tax authorities have given their 'okay' for football superstar Cristiano
Ronaldo to pay close to €19 million (R292 million) to settle a tax
fraud claim, prosecutors said on Friday.
Prosecutors in Madrid said the deal with tax authorities and
Ronaldo's advisors also includes a two-year jail sentence which he won't
serve.
Sentences of up to two years are generally not implemented in
Spain for first-time offenders in non-violent crimes.
The 33-year-old former Real Madrid striker, who has moved to
Juventus, appeared in court last July near Madrid to answer four counts
of tax evasion.
Proscecutors allege the five-time Ballon d'Or winner hid income generated in Spain from his image rights from tax authorities.
He is alleged to have used companies in low-tax foreign jurisdictions
- notably the British Virgin Islands and Ireland - to avoid having to
pay the tax otherwise due.
In 2014, Spanish authorities say he was late in declaring that year
just €11.5 million of revenue earned in Spain for the period
2011-2014 when his earnings in his country of residence totalled €43
million.
The Spanish taxman also found he did not declare €28.4 million in image rights agreed for 2015-2020, leaving €14.7 million owing.
His legal team had blamed the affair on a simple different interpretation of which revenue he was obliged to declare in Spain.
Had the case gone further, without the player offering a full
settlement, he could have faced a fine of a reported €28 million as well as a three-and-a-half-year jail term, according to the Spanish
tax office union Gestha.
Ronaldo's big La Liga rival, Barcelona's Argentinian star Lionel
Messi, paid a €2 million fine in 2016 in his own tax wrangle and
received a 21-month jail term.
The prison sentence was later reduced to a further fine of €252 000 equivalent to €400 per day of the original term.