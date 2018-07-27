Spain's taxman OKs Ronaldo multi-million tax settlement share this

Madrid - Spanish tax authorities have given their 'okay' for football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to pay close to €19 million (R292 million) to settle a tax fraud claim, prosecutors said on Friday.

Prosecutors in Madrid said the deal with tax authorities and Ronaldo's advisors also includes a two-year jail sentence which he won't serve.

Sentences of up to two years are generally not implemented in Spain for first-time offenders in non-violent crimes.

The 33-year-old former Real Madrid striker, who has moved to Juventus, appeared in court last July near Madrid to answer four counts of tax evasion.

Proscecutors allege the five-time Ballon d'Or winner hid income generated in Spain from his image rights from tax authorities.

He is alleged to have used companies in low-tax foreign jurisdictions - notably the British Virgin Islands and Ireland - to avoid having to pay the tax otherwise due.

In 2014, Spanish authorities say he was late in declaring that year just €11.5 million of revenue earned in Spain for the period 2011-2014 when his earnings in his country of residence totalled €43 million.

The Spanish taxman also found he did not declare €28.4 million in image rights agreed for 2015-2020, leaving €14.7 million owing.

His legal team had blamed the affair on a simple different interpretation of which revenue he was obliged to declare in Spain.

Had the case gone further, without the player offering a full settlement, he could have faced a fine of a reported €28 million as well as a three-and-a-half-year jail term, according to the Spanish tax office union Gestha.

Ronaldo's big La Liga rival, Barcelona's Argentinian star Lionel Messi, paid a €2 million fine in 2016 in his own tax wrangle and received a 21-month jail term.

The prison sentence was later reduced to a further fine of €252 000 equivalent to €400 per day of the original term.