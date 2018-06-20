Spain back on track after nervous win over Iran share this

Cape Town - Spain put their World Cup ambitions back on track with a hard fought 1-0 victory over Iran in a match that they certainly didn't have everything their own way.

The Spanish had most of the possession throughout the match but were left frustrated as Iran defended deep, keeping men behind the ball whenever Spain attacked.

The tactic worked with the teams entering half-time at 0-0.

The second half saw Spain attack with more intent but it was a stroke of luck that saw them take the lead in the 54th minute.

Striker Diego Costa did brilliantly in the box to turn his marker but his initial shot rebounded of the legs of the defender and ricocheted off his knee and into the net to give Spain a 1-0 lead.

Iran thought they had equalised in the 62nd minute when Ezatolahi bundled the ball home from a free-kick. VAR was called into action and showed an Iranian player was offside and the goal was disallowed.

Spain could not managed to get a second despite their best efforts while Iran almost scored an equaliser when Mehdi's powerful header hit the crossbar.

More to follow...