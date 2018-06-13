SABC spends R5.5 million to woo Marawa share this

Cape Town - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has bent over backwards to bring back radio darling Robert Marawa in a three-year deal worth more than R5 million.

Marawa’s comeback was confirmed by SABC COO Chris Maroleng, with a plan to simulcast his sports show on Metro FM and Radio 2000.

According to a Sunday World exclusive, Marawa signed a three-year deal with the public broadcaster effective from June 1, 2018 until May 31, 2021 at a rate of R7 000 per shift.

The show will take two hours.

According to the contract of employment signed by Marawa and the SABC, Marawa is set to earn a monthly salary of R154 000.

The contract also indicates that Marawa will be paid an annual salary of R1.8 million and, by the end of his contract, he would have earned at least R5.5 million.

Marawa’s predecessor at Radio 2000, Andile Ncube, is believed to have earned R7 500 for his one-hour sports show. Ncube was earning a monthly salary of R165 000 and an annual salary of R1.9 million.

Marawa’s appointment means Metro FM sports show host Thomas Mlambo could well be on his way out the door - again.

Mlambo, who walked out (watch video below) when Marawa was introduced during a staff meeting at the SABC, was the fifth presenter for the Metro FM sports show since Marawa’s departure in the middle of last year.

Back in 2013, after Marawa had joined six years earlier, Mlambo left SuperSport allegedly after being overshadowed by Marawa.

He went to SABC TV sport, but the latest developments will no doubt have rekindled the nightmare for Mlambo.

It is understood he fears he might be removed in the same fashion he was uprooted from being the main soccer presenter at SuperSport.

Mlambo declined an offer for an interview, citing a family bereavement.

Others who came and failed to make an impact at Metro FM include Mpho Maboi, Udo Carlese, Joe Mann and Owen Hannie.

Marawa, who is also a presenter at SuperSport and will be an integral part of their 2018 Soccer World Cup all-star cast, credited listeners and his fans for his return to the SABC.

“I’ve been sitting on the sidelines not doing any radio whatsoever and because it’s a national platform as well, there was no way you can say no to talking to the masses across all different provinces in the country.”