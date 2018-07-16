SABC execs charged over R5.5 million Marawa hiring share this

Cape Town - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has allegedly charged top executives for their role in the rehiring of sports anchor Robert Marawa.

According to a Sunday World exclusive, new chief operating officer Chris Maroleng and acting group executive for SABC Sport Marcia Mahlalela were charged for irregularities in Marawa's R5.5 million contract in a three-year deal.

Mahlalela resigned with immediate effect after being informed of the charges at the conclusion of a two-week investigation which was given the go-ahead by former acting CEO Nomsa Philiso.

The broadcaster received complaints from internal staff members alleging that Marawa's appointment failed to follow correct procedures and was enforced by the two executives.

Mahlalela faces charges of:

- Demoting a subordinate for refusing to draft a motivational letter for the appointment of Marawa.

- Signing off of the contract without consulting the sports finance department to check if there was a budget to fund the appointment.

- Neglecting her fiduciary duties in agreeing to pay Marawa R7000 a show amounting to R5.5 million over three years.

The Soccer World Cup anchor's comeback was confirmed in June by Maroleng, with a plan to simulcast his sports show on Metro FM and Radio 2000.

Marawa signed a deal with the public broadcaster effective from June 1, 2018 until May 31, 2021 at a rate of R7 000 per shift.

The show will take two hours.

According to the contract of employment signed by Marawa and the SABC, Marawa is set to earn a monthly salary of R154 000.

The contract also indicated that Marawa will be paid an annual salary of R1.8 million and, by the end of his contract, he would have earned at least R5.5 million.

Marawa has reportedly also recently spent a period in hospital during the World Cup after taking ill for an undisclosed illness. The 45-year-old has a history of health issues and in 2008 suffered a heart attack after a session at the gym.