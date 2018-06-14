NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

SA voted AGAINST against Morocco for 2026 SWC

35 minutes ago
Morocco SWC 2026 (Twitter)
Morocco SWC 2026 (Twitter)
Related Links

Cape Town - The North America (USA-Mexico-Canada) joint bid was awarded hosting rights for the 2026 Soccer World Cup ahead of African nation Morocco on Wednesday.

READ: North America named 2026 World Cup hosts

According to the FIFA.com website, 11 African countries voted for North America to host the global showpiece in 2026.

2010 hosts South Africa, along with Guinea, Liberia, Benin, Sierra Leone, Botswana, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, Cape Verde, and Zimbabwe all voted for USA-Mexico-Canada's joint bid.

At the 68th FIFA Congress in Moscow, Morocco received 65 votes (33%) while North America claimed 134 votes (67%).

“We were very hopeful but, at the end of the day, if you lose a certain number of votes from your own continent, and from some of our Arab brothers, who flipped coins, then you have no chance,” said Morocco bid ambassador Daniel Amokachi.

Morocco had hopes of being only the second nation to host an African World Cup, but failed in their fifth straight attempt as they have previously vied for the 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2022 tournament.

The 2026 edition is set to be the first tournament with 48 teams playing 80 matches over 34 days after FIFA implemented a restructure to the contest last year.

More In This Category

LIVE: Russia v Saudi Arabia
LIVE scoring and interactive commentary from the 2018 Soccer World Cup opening clash between host nation Russia and Saudi Arabia.
Evergreen Cahill's World Cup dream still alive
Australia's Tim Cahill shot down talk of retirement as he targets joining Pele on an elite list of players to have scored at four World Cups.
WATCH: Key stats for Russia ahead of SWC opener
Take a look at the key statistics for hosts Russia ahead of the 2018 World Cup of their opening clash against Saudi Arabia in Group A.
5 potential breakout World Cup stars
Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar are all aiming to leave their mark but it is the perfect stage for a new generation to show their talents.