Russia 2018 'best SWC ever' - FIFA president

Moscow - FIFA president Gianni Infantino celebrated what he described as the "best Soccer World Cup" ever on Friday, thanks to the quality of football and organisation in Russia.

"I was saying this would be the best World Cup ever, today I can say it with more conviction... it is the best World Cup," Infantino told reporters in Moscow two days ahead of the final between France and Croatia.