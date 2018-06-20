Ronaldo winner sends Morocco crashing out of SWC
Cristiano Ronaldo scores against Morocco (Getty Images)
Moscow - Cristiano
Ronaldo followed up his opening game heroics at the Soccer World Cup with the
only goal in a 1-0 win for Portugal against Morocco as the European
champions edged closer to the last 16.
The Real Madrid star struck in the fourth minute in Moscow to surpass
Hungarian legend Ferenc Puskas as Europe's all-time leading scorer with
85 international goals.
Victory sent Portugal top of Group B on four points ahead of Spain's
game against Iran in Kazan, as a second straight defeat for Morocco
condemned the African nation to an early exit in their first World Cup
appearance since 1998.
Morocco coach Herve Renard opted for a back four, with Manuel Da
Costa and Nabil Dirar coming into the side, to provide added protection
against the "absolutely exceptional" Ronaldo after his hat-trick against
Spain.
But his plans were torn apart within minutes at the Luzhniki Stadium
as Ronaldo wriggled free of the imposing Da Costa to bury an unstoppable
header past a helpless Monir El Kajoui.
It was Ronaldo's fourth goal of the tournament, more than his
combined tally at three previous finals, and left him trailing just
Iran's Ali Daei (109) on the list of top international goalscorers.
The Real Madrid forward threatened a second soon after, swivelling on
the edge of the area and scuffing just wide after a powerful run from
left-back Raphael Guerreiro.
Mehdi Benatia forced a smart low save from Rui Patricio at a corner
for Morocco, before Hakim Ziyach skipped his way into the Portugal area,
his goal-bound effort blocked by an outstretched leg.
Joao Moutinho then nipped in ahead of Mbark Boussoufa to get a vital
clearing touch in the six-yard box as Morocco consistently targeted the
right side of the Portuguese defence.
A crude lunge from
Benatia on Ronaldo left the Portugal skipper writhing around in pain,
while Morocco felt aggrieved when Nordin Amrabat was hauled down by
Guerreiro as he muscled his way into the area.
Khalid Boutaib was flattened by Jose Fonte in an aerial challenge
that again had the Moroccans up in arms, with Renard warned for
gesturing for the video assistant referee.
Morocco goalkeeper El Kajoui kept his side in the game when he stuck
out a strong left palm to repel a Goncalo Guedes effort following
Ronaldo's lofted pass over the top.
Ronaldo blazed over from 15 yards after a quick free-kick caught
Morocco out, Guedes's miscued attempt rolling invitingly to the
five-time world player of the year.
Morocco continued to carve out opportunities as Patricio clung on
well to a curling Belhanda shot, and the Portugal keeper pulled off an
even better save minutes later.
Another dangerous delivery from Ziyach was flicked on by Belhanda,
with new Wolves signing Patricio flinging himself to his right to
magnificently claw the ball to safety.
A further opening fell to Benatia, the Juventus defender neatly
shifting the ball onto his left boot only to lash over the bar as
Morocco's frustrations mounted.
The lively Ziyach nipped past Fonte in the closing minutes but found
Pepe standing in his way, with Benatia hammering over one final chance
to seal Morocco's fate.
Portugal will meet Iran in their final group game on June 25, with
Morocco set to bow out after their match against Spain in Kaliningrad.